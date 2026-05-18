The US has eased visa restrictions for fans from five African countries ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup

Supporters must register through FIFA's visa facilitation system to qualify for the US government's new immigration waiver

Despite the waiver, Ivory Coast and Senegal supporters may still face immigration barriers due to other immigration restrictions

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Supporters from five African countries have received major relief after the US government, under President Donald Trump, eased some visa restrictions ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Donald Trump-led US government eases visa restrictions on five African countries. Photo source: Issam Zerrok/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The US government recently announced that it has suspended a requirement that would have required visitors from five African countries to pay a bond of up to $15,000 to enter the United States for the upcoming FIFA World Cup tournament in June 2026.

The new waiver applies only to fans who purchased valid World Cup tickets and registered through FIFA’s visa facilitation system by April 15, 2026.

The US State Department imposed the bond requirement on countries it claimed had high rates of visa overstays and had other security issues as part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration.

5 African countries to benefit from waiver

Citizens from five African countries that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – Algeria, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Tunisia – will benefit from the new waiver.

In 2025, the five African states were among 50 countries placed on the list of visa overstayers and were required to pay the hefty $15,000 bond before entering the US.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said:

“We are waiving visa bonds for qualified fans who bought World Cup tickets."

Who qualifies for the US visa waiver?

According to the Guardian News report, the US visa exemption for supporters from the five countries is not automatic.

Fans who will be granted entry into the US must have registered through the online FIFA Pass system by April 15.

The US Embassy in Accra releases a statement to Ghanaians seeking to travel for the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: Alex Grimm, Alexander H. Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The system was introduced to speed up visa appointments for confirmed ticket holders ahead of the football tournament, which will be played across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

FIFA described the move as part of its collaboration with US authorities to deliver a successful, record-breaking and unforgettable global event.

Ivory Coast and Senegal still face restrictions

Despite the waiver, supporters from the Ivory Coast and Senegal may still face immigration restrictions due to the US travel ban and missed visa application deadlines.

As a result, some fans may not qualify to enter the US even if they purchase valid tickets.

The fans may continue to face barriers such as slow visa processing, high travel costs and soaring ticket prices.

Resale markets have shown Category 3 seats for some matches, climbing above $30,000, raising accessibility concerns.

US Embassy update for Ghanaian ticket holders

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy shared an update for World Cup ticket holders from Ghana.

In a social media post, the embassy gave Ghanaians intending to travel and support the Black Stars priority access to visa appointments under the FIFA PASS initiative.

Source: YEN.com.gh