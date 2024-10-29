The sixth edition of Fancy Gadam's annual Gadam Nation Concert happened on October 26 in Accra

On October 26, Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam treated fans to the sixth edition of his critically acclaimed Gadam Nation Concert in Accra.

The 4000-capacity open-air Bukom Boxing Arena came alive as the Total Cheat hitmaker unpacked a slew of hits from his catalogue.

The Afropop and dancehall star based in Tamale has become a hot topic after footage from his concert surfaced on social media.

Fancy Gadam performs in the air

A video of Fancy Gadam, real name Mujahid Ahmed Bello, gracefully traversing the stage suspended by wires has gained significant traction on social media.

The 36-year-old musician is known for his showmanship, which fuels his reputation as one of the most patronised artistes in Ghana.

Several artistes have replicated the flying entry globally. Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake performed in the air at his recent high-striding O2 concert in London.

Chris Brown, who attempted a similar act in New Jersey, got stuck due to a malfunction in the suspension wires and eventually had to be rescued with a ladder.

Fancy Gadam speaks

According to Fancy Gadam, this year's Gadam Nation Concert at the Bukom Boxing Arena is one for the history books.

After the show, the entertainer took to social media, saying:

"Thank You GadamNation .. We did this for the 6th Time Again 💯!! Thanks you guys for making this possible , my team , the media , supporting artist and to everyone. This will go down in the history books as of the greatest 🔥 . Love you all ❤️ 😊"

Stonebwoy performs for Adebayor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy joined former Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid striker Emmanuel Adebayor to celebrate his 25th anniversary as a high-profile football personality.

The event, which attracted many of Adebayors's colleagues and ex-footballers, like Ghana's Asamoah Gyan and Nigeria's Jay Jay Okocha, was held at the footballer's residence in Lome, Togo.

