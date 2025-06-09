Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale was billed for a stadium concert with Tamale-based star Fancy Gadam on June 8

The videos from Tamale after the musician visited Chogu Naa Palace ahead to prepare for the concert

Netizens thronged the comments section to hail Shatta Wale after seeing his moments in Tamale

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale got a huge reception during his recent stint in Tamale for his highly anticipated concert with Fancy Gadam.

Shatta Wale enjoys huge reception as he arrives in Tamale to perform with Fancy Gadam. Photo source: Facebook/ShattaWale, EnockTheBlogger, FancyGadam

Source: Facebook

The concert came off at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on June 8.

Scores of fans thronged the Tamale International Airport to welcome the musician and his entourage, which included his management team led by Sammy Flex and a lucky set of fans handpicked to fly with him.

The musician's arrival in Tamale brought the town to a standstill as hundreds of fans thronged the streets to see and meet Shatta Wale.

The On God hitmaker was captured spraying his fans with money - a trick he claims helps him manage the large crowd he usually draws.

Shatta Wale's first stop as he arrived in Tamale was the Chogu Naa's Palace, where he met some royal leaders ahead of the show.

Fancy Gadam (left) and Shatta Wale (middle) pose for a photo before mounting the stage to perform on June 8, 2025, in Tamale. Photo source: ShadrackAmonooCrabbe

Source: Facebook

As tradition demands, he was served with cola nuts, which are a symbol of hospitality, peace, and good fortune among many tribes in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions.

Fancy Gadam meets Shatta Wale at the airport

Shatta Wale sprays cash in Tamale

Shatta Wale arrives at the Chogu Naa's Palace

Shatta Wale on stage performing his hit single On God

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's moments in Tamale

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Shatta Wale's huge reception in Tamale.

Alhassan Nasamu said:

Imagine he was a politician, I'm just wondering what Ghanaians would have been saying 😹😹😹

Isaac Ahia Mensah wrote:

Ghana is the only place that I know the poor advice the rich how to spend their money, the one with no job will tell the one work Charley this your job eno good 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Adofo Asa remarked:

Like he no throw the money, it will be very difficult for him to leave the place

Zigi Dorni shared:

Sakawa money. He should use it for his mother and see whether he he would be alive.

Prosper Kwame noted:

Africa's dancehall king 👑 Shatta Wale is about to bring the heat to Tamale Sports Stadium 🏟️ tonight! 🔥

John Balembo added:

In everything you do make sure you must not die poor. Thanks you 🙏🙏

Fancy Gadam suspends in the air during concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fancy Gadam had successfully sold out the 4000-capacity Bukom Arena for his show last year.

A video of Fancy Gadam gracefully traversing the stage suspended by wires has gained significant traction on social media.

Several artistes have replicated the flying entry globally. Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake performed in the air at his recent high-striding O2 concert in London.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh