A video of Jamaican musician PopCaan enjoying his ride with Shatta Wale's music playing in the background has popped up online

The Jamaican crooner's moment has stoked a frenzy on social media as Shatta Wale's fans obsess over the former's love for the Ghanaian dancehall king

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to express their admiration for Shatta Wale and Popcaan

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Jamaican dancehall superstar Popcaan has stoked a frenzy online after a video of him with Shatta Wale's Stars and Peace surfaced on social media.

Popcaan enjoys Shatta Wale's Stars and Peace in his car. Photo source: Facebook/PopCaanmusic, ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

The song released in 2020 was one of Shatta Wale's several hardcore dancehall songs soundtracking the COVID-19 era.

Shortly after its release, the song became a cult classic for the musician's hardcore fans.

It was a surprise for many of Shatta Wale's fans to see Popcaan jamming to Shatta Wale's 2020 release.

Popcaan and Shatta Wale share a strong bond in the dancehall scene, and the Jamaican star has never hidden his admiration for his Ghanaian colleague.

According to Popcaan who recently caught up with Shatta Wale at Vybz Kartel's concert in Jamaica, he has been looking forward to linking up with the Ghanaian dancehall king.

The Family hitmaker was rumoured to be on Shatta Wale's Gift of God album, which leaked, affecting its rollout and success.

Last year, Shatta Wale opened up about Gift of God's fiasco. He said he lost a multi-million dollar deal when the album leaked and accused his former manager, Bullgod, of sabotaging him.

Video of Popcaan's moments jamming to Shatta Wale's song is below.

Fans react to Shatta Wale's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Popcaan's moments vibing to Shatta Wale's Stars and Peace.

Neils Spencer said:

I wont be surprise shatta wale will bringing popcaan and Vybz to his London show

FOFOVI wrote:

"Did Popcaan know he's listening to Alidu? eeeii settings Movement SM 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Scarpa Realkick remarked:

Popcaan see mi shatta wale fam cme tiktok

Sm4life Goddess 🇯🇲🇩🇪 shared:

"Popcaan never show on my fyp 🤣🥰."

ODee bally noted:

"This song hard even popcaan say eii🤣🤣🤣."

Steflon Don collaborates with Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that UK rapper Steflon Don had opened up about her record with Shatta Wale, which dates as far back as 2019 when she came to Ghana for Fuse ODG's This Is New Africa Festival.

The BET Award nominee shared the snippet online after a fan questioned her for an update on the collaboration.

She also confirmed that Shatta Wale had given the green light for the record to be released.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh