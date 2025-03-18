Musician, Stonebwoy was recently spotted with his bodyguard Kelly aka Chaingod in Hamburg, Germany

The singer hyped his bodyguard who is his staunch fan, acknowledging his contributions to his show and journey

The video of the heartwarming moment between Stonebwoy and his bodyguard impressed scores of fans

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy has finally drawn the curtain down on his Up and Runnin6 tour in North America and Europe.

Stonebwoy vibes with his bodyguard in Germany. Photo source: TikTok/GyeNyameBhim

Source: TikTok

The 37-year-old singer performed in several states in the US and climaxed with his most talked about London and Hamburg shows.

In London, he performed at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire. It was a sold-out show despite the rumours of sabotage from other show promoters casting doubt don't he show's success.

Scores of videos and moments from Stonebwoy's stint abroad continue to garner traction online.

A video of the Jejereje hitmaker and his bodyguard Kelly aka Chaingod is one of the moments fueling conversations about Stonebwoy's tour.

For many fans, the artiste's decision to fly out his entire to keep his team close even when he's out for the country appeared to be remarkable.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy expressed his pride to have his bodyguard in Germany with him.

He acknowledged Kelly for his efforts towards the show and applauded him for his contribution towards his journey.

Stonebwoy and Kelly stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Stonebwoy and his bodyguard's moments in Hamburg.

Kay_Shalom® said:

Gye nyame ala boss man.. very simple ooo but don't try!!

Malvin Oak Atsu wrote:

"Stonebwoy will forever be the biggest artist Ghana will ever have after the Livingstone no one else get it right."

Debrah Rita375 shared:

"God bless you for lifting Kelly eerrh kelly paaa in Germany 🇩🇪 hmmm God is wonderful 🙏✌️."

SÁŸ ✈️🤷‍♂️ŸÖÛRŠ🤪2️⃣0️⃣ noted:

"Fully set rebels 🔥🔥UNLESS DEM KILL GO ❤️#Ashaimantotheworld."

Sika wo fiee added:

"The Message of Salvation, though for everyone but literally not 4 everyone. Bhim Nation is open 2 everyone to join but it takes grace too."

Stonebwoy's bodyguard gives him a new name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kelly, Stonebwoy's bodyguard's message to the artiste on his 37th birthday had sparked a frenzy online.

Gye Nyame wished Stonebwoy a happy birthday and prayed for success ahead of his London gig scheduled for March 8.

In Kelly's message, he addressed Stonebwoy by the Ewe appellation 'Dulegba' hailing him for being sovereign among his peers. The word reportedly translates into the "gods that protect the land."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh