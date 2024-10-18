Vybz Kartel, in a video, hinted that he will be visiting Ghana for a massive music event in the future

The Jamaican dancehall legend was spotted with the Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs, Ms Nadia Adongo

Vybz Kartel's possible visit to Ghana triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Jamaican dancehall legend Adidja Azim Palmer, popularly known as Vybz Kartel, has hinted at a possible visit to Ghana soon for a massive music concert.

Vybz Kartel hints at Ghanaian music concert

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Vybz Kartel was spotted with the Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the Presidency in Ghana, Ms Nadia Adongo in Jamaica.

The Jamaican dancehall icon expressed his excitement at meeting Ms Nadia and praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians.

Vybz Kartel announced he would visit Ghana and possibly hold an event to connect with his massive fanbase.

A possible concert in Ghana will mark the Clarks hitmaker's first international music event since his release from prison on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. He spent thirteen years behind bars for his involvement in the 2011 murder of Clive 'Lizard' Williams.

Many Ghanaians, including musicians Shatta Wale, Amaarae and Stonebwoy, expressed their excitement after the dancehall icon was freed after the Jamaica Court of Appeal unanimously voted not to have a retrial.

Watch the video below:

Vybz Kartel's announcement stirs reactions

Vybz Kartel's possible visit to Ghana triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

nevertheless482 commented:

"Shatta and Stonebwoy will be looking for a hiding place right now. The real dancehall king dey come."

kossiazoh575 commented:

"We can't wait to have you. Fully Gaza & Fully SM 🔥🔥🔥❤️."

ghnews12 commented:

"Our country has problems unfixed, and we are following another problem again..allow him to rest na he's not well."

born_2motivate commented:

"The guy is not well. Let him rest."

efia_tilapia_putinwaa commented:

"He didn't mention somebody's name😂😂😂😂😂😂."

tommie._______ commented:

"Ei… chaley… 1st time our stadium will be full…"

