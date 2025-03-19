Shatta Wale's Manager Sammy Flex Loses His Mother, Fans Mourn With Him
- Shatta Wale's manager, Samuel Atuobi Baah popularly known as Sammy Flex has lost his mother
- His close associates from Shatta Wale's camp confirmed the news and announced the date for the deceased's one-week observation
- Scores of fans from the SM camp have shared their heartfelt condolences with Sammy Flex, aka Mafia Manager
Sammy “Flex” Baah, manager of Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale, is mourning the passing of his beloved mother, Madam Comfort Baah.
Madam Comfort Baah, alias Maame Gyemfa's demise was announced by some of Sammy Flex's close associates from Shatta Wale's camp.
March 21, has been communicated as the date for the one-week observation of the deceased Maame Gyemfa which will happen at Nkawkaw, Nsuta, near Everyday.
The heartbreaking news has led to an outpouring of support on social media, with fans, friends, and industry colleagues expressing their condolences.
On Facebook, many have shared touching pictures and videos, paying tribute to her life and legacy.
The overwhelming show of love reflects the deep impact she had on those around her.
As Sammy Flex navigates this difficult time, the heartfelt messages serve as a source of comfort and strength. Our thoughts are with him and his family.
Shatta Wale's fans mourn with Sammy Flex
YEN.com.gh gathered a few messages from some Shatta Movement fans as they mourned with Shatta Wale's manager.
Bright Yaw Adom shared:
Oh oh my condolence boss
Kontoncci Afk said:
Oops 🙊 mummy pass🙉slow🥲
Awudu Ronaldo wrote:
May the good Lord grant her heaven
