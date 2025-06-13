TikToker Mighty Maame has shared her condolences with the parents of Yaa Baby, who tragically lost her life on June 10

The viral sensation empathised with the deceased's mother, who has now become a target for netizens who believe she could have done better with her daughter's upbringing

Mighty Maame sent a message to the bereaved woman's critics, sharing an experience from her past

Ghanaian content creator Maame Bonomah, aka Mighty Maame, has weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Yaa Baby, a 20-year-old girl who was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend, GH Kobby.

The shooting incident happened at Seker in Yeji on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Reports indicate that GH Kobby discharged his weapon (a pump-action gun), attempting to fire a warning shot.

According to Yaa Baby's relatives, who spoke in an interview after her death, they had no knowledge about their daughter's whereabouts.

The poor mother of Yaa Baby, who was an only child, has been severely criticised on social media.

Many referenced the deceased's lifestyle after TikTok videos of her proudly wielding the weapon that supposedly claimed her life emerged online.

Mighty Maame, in a recent video, condemned the trend of netizens harshly criticising the bereaved woman.

The TikTok sensation established that motherhood was not always a straightforward journey, and some kids can still go astray no matter how much their parents tried.

The content creator, known for her viral videos with her son, referenced her mother's experience managing eight children who had different personas.

"There was one of us who wouldn't listen to whatever my mum said. When it comes to a point like that, you can only leave it to God," she said.

She emphasised that bashing Yaa Baby's mother at a time when she is mourning her only daughter was inappropriate.

Mighty Maame's advice on Yaa Baby stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Mighty Maame's take on Yaa Baby's death.

True Page said:

"So sad, I feel like crying."

Joyce Alabono wrote:

"My condolences to the mother and the family, may her soul rest in peace, Amen."

🇬🇭ADEJET🇨🇦🇬🇧🇱🇷 remarked:

"Hmmm...nobody knows tomorrow, Mom."

LynnaKesse added:

"I was the only girl child of my mum. We are only two. Me and my only brother but my mum threw my things out of the house at the age of 19, and I have managed to survive."

Oheneni stokes debate after Yaa Baby's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Sompa FM broadcaster Oheneni Adazoa had questioned Yaa Baby's choice to leave her parents' home.

Oheneni Adazoa, in her reaction to Yaa Baby and Kobby's relationship, which has now claimed her life, questioned the trend of young ladies seeking to leave their parents in search of freedom and independence.

She maintained that it wasn't cultural for young ladies to move out of their parents' home permanently until it was time for them to marry.

