Oheneni Adazoa has shed more light on Yaa Baby's death after she was allegedly shot by her boyfriend, GH Kobby

The media personality questioned the trend of young girls seeking to leave their parents' homes in search of freedom

Adazoa's video has sparked a debate on social media as netizens mourn the death of the late young lady

Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa has weighed in on the death of Yaa Baby, who would have turned 21 in July this year.

Oheneni Adazoa questions why the late Yaa Baby was living in a rented apartment as a 20-year-old. Photo source: GHKObby3, OheneniAdazoa

The late Yaa Baby was involved in a fatal shooting incident at Seker in Yeji on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Reports indicate that GH Kobby, a Kumasi-based social media sensation, accidentally shot her in the arm with his pump-action rifle.

He reportedly discharged his pump-action gun accidentally when he wanted to fire warning shots.

The lady was rushed to St Mathias Hospital. She bled to death and succumbed to her injuries shortly after getting medical assistance.

Yaa Baby's relatives have significantly condemned her partner. They described him as a bad influence on their child, who had left home, staying in a rented apartment.

They claim that they had no knowledge about their daughter's whereabouts on the day she passed.

Oheneni Adazoa, in her reaction to Yaa Baby and GH Kobby's relationship, which has now claimed her life, questioned the trend of young ladies seeking to leave their parents in search of freedom and independence.

"Why are these young kids rushing to leave home to be independent? The parents of this lady (Yaa Baby) did not even know she was in Mampong, let alone Yeji, where the incident happened," Oheneni Adazoa said on her Sompa FM show.

"People will say she's 18. But we are Akans. Ideally, you're supposed to only leave home when your husband rightfully seeks permission from your parents," she added.

The media personality who was recently featured on Al Jazeera also critiqued some of the disturbing videos of Yaa Baby, which have popped up online.

The deceased young lady was captured proudly wielding the alleged murder rifle in her armpit, recording TikTok videos.

"Because of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, these kids are rushing to their own deaths."

Afia Schwar blames Yaa Baby's mum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger had blasted the mother of deceased TikTok star, Yaa Baby.

The US-based viral sensation blamed the parents for not exercising enough control over their child, leading to her death.

She stated she would physically discipline any of her three children if they engaged in such behaviour.

