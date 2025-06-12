Ghanaian TikToker Yaa Baby reportedly broke up with her boyfriend, GH Kobby, a few months before her death

A close friend said the relationship briefly resumed in May 2025 when GH Kobby bailed Yaa Baby out of legal trouble

The news has sparked intense public reactions online, with many criticising the toxic nature of the relationship

Ghanaian TikToker Yaa Baby broke up with her boyfriend, GH Kobby, months before her tragic death in an accidental shooting, a close friend has claimed.

Yaa Baby's close friend claims she broke up with GH Kobby a few months before her death. Image credit: @yaababe611, @smartghanatv, @ghkobby

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yaa Baby’s friend, also named Yaa, shared previously unknown details about their relationship with the public.

She painted a picture of a troubled relationship that lasted as long as it did due to GH Kobby’s unfathomable riches.

Philipa Frimpong, popularly known as Yaa Baby or Shuga, was a Ghanaian TikTok star who was shot to death by her boyfriend, whose real name is Hayford Boateng.

GH Kobby reportedly shot her by accident on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during a recreational trip to Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.

Friend's claims about Yaa Baby, Kobby’s relationship

Yaa Baby's friend claimed in an interview with Smart Ghana TV that she was unhappy in the relationship due to GH Kobby constantly cheating on her with other women.

“Yaa told me Kobby is troublesome and that he is a womaniser, so I told her to leave the relationship if she wasn’t happy. I asked her how she can be with a man who is out there visiting clubs and restaurants with other women? She subsequently told me she broke up with him,” she said.

She further claimed that the relationship between the two was mended in May when the police arrested Yaa Baby for the possession of illicit substances.

GH Kobby is arrested after accidentally shooting his girlfriend, Yaa Baby, in Yeji on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Image credit: @ghkobby3, @yaababe611, @kwadwochilla

Source: TikTok

According to her, the arresting officer asked Yaa and her roommate, Hajia, to pay a huge amount of money to be freed.

Hajia, in turn, called GH Kobby to come and bail them out, which he did.

“Yaa Baby and Hajia were arrested in possession of an illicit substance. They threatened to jail her if she did not pay a huge amount of money so they called GH Kobby, who came to pay the amount. The moment he settled that debt, he left with Yaa Baby, and she’s not been back to her apartment since then,” her friend added.

Yaa Baby's friend speaking about her relationship with GH Kobby is below:

Ghanaians react to Yaa Baby’s relationship details

Social media users shared their opinions on the new details about Yaa Baby and GH Kobby’s relationship.

FunnyChateau-ju6dl said:

"Tell the lady to give her life to Jesus Christ."

RosemaryAsabea wrote:

"This girl started telling the truth until she saw people passing by from the house watching her and resisted answering the questions straight."

Esenam.Marquart-t3c commented:

"With all the interviews, this lady is the only honest person. The others talk as if they didn't know they were dating."

Ambitious11 said:

"May her soul never rest. Ladies of today choose money and an easy life over good men."

Yaa Baby’s mother speaks on daughter’s death

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yaa Baby’s mother spoke about the final moments she had with her daughter.

The elderly woman wept as she recounted receiving a call from her daughter about half an hour before she died.

Yaa Baby passed away after claims that she was accidentally shot by her lover, GH Kobby, during a recent road trip.

