Diana Asamoah has shared yet another video refuting claims that she has been involved in a fatal car accident

The gospel singer's death reports come after her feuding online battle with religious leader Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

Fans couldn't help but notice the singer's transformation as she showcased her new look and modern style

Ghanaian gospel singer has given fans a glimpse of her new modern fashion style and look in a recent attempt to battle the fake rumours about her death.

Diana Asamoah dismisses her death rumours allegedly fueled by her fierce rival, Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah. Photo source: DianaAsamoah

A video purporting that the gospel singer had been involved in a fatal car accident emerged shortly after her fierce feud with Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, the founder of the All Believers Worship Center.

The Mabo Wo Din hitmaker has already dismissed the death rumours on her evangelical radio show Akoko Abon broadcasted via Angel FM.

During her show, the singer criticised the Philadelphia Movement leader and his followers, blaming them for the recent fake death rumours that circulated on social media amid their feud.

Diana Asamoah's recent attempt to further communicate to her fans that that she was okay despite the trending rumours took followed a new template .

In a video she published on June 12, the gospel singer was seen in an outfit many never imagined was in her wardrobe.

The singer wore a loose-fitting black shirt with a gold chain necklace. She paired her top with colourful pattern pants and a set of pointed heels making her look stylish and modern.

Ghanaians obsess over Diana Asamoah's look

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Diana Asamoah's stylish look.

STREET QUEEN ❤️❤️❤️ said:

Think come lemme teach you for free na Auntie Diana is busy 😂😂😂😂😂

Min Isaac Jubal Otubuah(#MIJO) wrote:

How I wish those wishing you dead could really know the stuff you're made of. Stay bless mama

Pinky remarked:

Your aunts wig today is serious ooo😁

Happy Millie shared:

God bless you more, no weapons form against you shall prosper.🙏🙏🙏

Kumchacha steps in between Diana Asamoah and Adom Kyei Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumchacha had sided with Adom Kyei-Duah in his ongoing feud with Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

The founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, told Diana Asamoah to stop her rants.

In his warning video, Kumchacha body-shamed Diana Asamoah and hurled unprintable words at her.

Source: YEN.com.gh