GH Kobby, a Ghanaian TikTok and Snapchat influencer, has been arrested over the death of his girlfriend, Yaa Baby

GH Kobby is alleged to have mistakenly shot Yaa Baby to death while they were on a trip to the Yeji area in the Bono East Region

YEN.com.gh has put together the deceased's real name, age, school, photos, and other details

A popular TikTok personality known as GH Kobby has been arrested following the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, identified as Yaa Baby, at Yeji in the Bono East Region.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during what initially appeared to be a social visit to the town.

GH Kobby was accompanied by Yaa Baby and two other men, Kojo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey, to Seker, a village near Yeji in the Pru East District.

The group's visit began peacefully, with the party visiting a residence where GH Kobby had stayed for his community service while attending the University of Development Studies (UDS). They were reportedly welcomed by locals and offered food during their stay.

However, the situation turned tragic when one of the men allegedly returned to their vehicle to retrieve a firearm. Witnesses reported that the weapon was loaded in full view of others present. Before anyone could intervene, a gunshot rang out, fatally wounding Yaa Baby.

He reportedly rushed the lady to St. Mathias Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving.

The group had travelled to the community in Yeji after attending the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral rites before the unfortunate shooting incident happened.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some photos and details about the deceased.

1. Real name of GH Kobby's late girlfriend:

While she is popularly known on social media as Yaa Baby and sometimes referred to as Shugar, the deceased was officially known as Phillipa Frimpong.

2. Age of Yaa Baby:

The date of birth of Yaa Baby is not known at the moment, except that she is 21 years old. Her mother confirmed her age in an interview.

"When will I get pregnant for nine months, give birth, and look after the child up to 21 years," she lamented in the interview.

Watch the video of Yaa Baby's mother below:

3. Yaa Baby's family:

Yaa Baby is not known to have had a child, and she was the only biological child of her mother. Apart from her mother, she also left behind her grandparents.

4. Hometown of Yaa Baby:

Yaa Baby's exact hometown is not yet known, but she is known to have stayed with her family at Tanoso, a suburb of Kumasi. She moved out of her family's house to rent a shared apartment with her friend, Richlove, some months ago.

5. Yaa baby's education:

Yaa Baby was an SHS leaver who attended Konongo Odumase SHS (KOSS) in the Ashanti Region. She completed KOSS in 2022.

6. Yaa Baby and GH Kobby's relationship:

The deceased is reported to have dated GH Kobby for a short while. According to her friend, who identified herself as Richlove, Yaa Baby and GH Kobby have been together for just about six months.

Watch the video of Yaa Baby and GH Kobby below:

KNUST student dies on campus

The death of Yaa Baby comes barely four months after YEN.com.gh reported that Joana Yabani, a student at KNUST, had been killed on campus.

Yabani, whose life was allegedly taken by her boyfriend, Daniel Tuffour, on February 27, 2025, was buried on Saturday, April 5.

Her boyfriend, who was arrested hours after Yabani's body was found, is standing.

