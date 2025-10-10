The legal tussle over who is Daddy Lumba's legitimate wife has become far more complex following the discovery that the artiste was a German citizen

Metro TV's Paul Adom Otchere weighed in on the implications of the late Daddy Lumba's German ties

Some legal analysis and perspectives shared on the show have opened new angles to the ongoing frenzy ahead of Daddy Lumba's funeral

Ghanaian media broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana has weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Daddy Lumba's funeral after an injunction was filed by his wife, Akosua Serwaa.

During the show's October 13 episode, Adom Otchere, with the help of a legal expert, conducted a deep dive into the legal tussle between Akosua Serwaa and the late singer's partner, with whom he had several children. Per Adom Otchere's findings, Daddy Lumba, who died on July 26, was a German citizen.

Daddy Lumba's family spokesperson addresses Akosua's lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's family spokesperson went public regarding the lawsuit filed by Akosua Serwaa.

Collins Owusu Amankwah dismissed claims that an injunction had been filed to stop the family from proceeding with the funeral.

Daddy Lumba's family spokesperson then had some words of advice for Akosua Serwaa regarding the lawsuit.

