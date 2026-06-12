Parts of Southern Ghana are likely to face thunderstorms on June 12 amid morning mist and fog

The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasts reduced visibility in coastal and mountainous zones

The chances of thunderstorms are likely to persist into the evening over the southern regions

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Parts of southern Ghana are likely to face thunderstorms later on June 12.

In the morning, there will be mist or patches of fog over the coastal, mountainous and forest zones, which may reduce visibility.

Parts of southern Ghana are likely to face thunderstorms later on June 12, 2026. Credit: Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

From mid-morning into the afternoon, there will be a mixture of sunshine and cloudiness over most parts of the country, with chances of thunderstorms and rain over some areas along the coastline, middle and transition sectors.

The weather update from the Ghana Meteorological Agency posted on X indicated that the chances of thunderstorms would persist from mid-afternoon into the evening.

This forecast also mentioned partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the evening.

There was a forecast on X of isolated cases of slight rain over a few locations.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is currently engaging stakeholders on the proposed Ghana Meteorological Authority Bill, 2025.

This is a consultative process aimed at strengthening weather, climate and early warning services across the country.

What has Ghana's general weather been like?

Thunderstorms or rain of different intensities have persisted in many parts of the country on June 11.

According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency, there was mist or fog in a few places across southern Ghana.

There have also been mixtures of sun and clouds, as well as thunderstorms and rain in some forest areas.

On June 10, there were cloudy conditions amidst breaks of sunshine over most areas along the coastline and middle sectors.

The cloudiness gave way to thunderstorms from late afternoon into the evening hours.

Storms from Nigeria and Benin sometimes move westwards and affect Ghana. Photo credit: Max Cady

Source: Getty Images

The agency, in an earlier update on X, said rainstorms observed over Nigeria and Benin had moved westwards and affected Ghana.

The agency said cases of flash floods are more likely to occur in low-lying, saturated and choked areas.

There have been several instances of flooding reported in dense urban areas across the country, such as in Accra and Kumasi.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly recently shared a new list of flood-prone areas as the capital region reckons with poor spatial planning aggravating the flooding.

The assembly shared the list on Facebook, as well as safe havens from the floods in these areas.

In a flooding prevalence overview, the National Disaster Management Organisation said floods are widespread across Ghana.

In Southern Ghana, the organisation said urban floods are caused by heavy rainfall, poor drainage, and coastal influences.

KNUST flooded after downpour

YEN.com.gh also reported on heavy flooding on major roads within the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus.

This disrupted movement and academic activities on June 12, with the flooding reportedly caused by the River Wiwi overflowing its banks.

The situation left several students stranded between halls of residence and lecture halls after heavy rain overwhelmed the drainage systems.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh