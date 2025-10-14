The CEO of Taabea Herbal Mixture, Dr Christian Kwasi Agyeman, graced the late Elizabeth Agyemang's funeral in Kumasi

A video of the entrepreneur's arrival at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the funeral is making the rounds online

Scores of fans couldn't help but drool over his sleek customised Rolls-Royce

Dr Christian Agyeman, the founder of Taabea Herbal CEO has courted attention online with his recent appearance at Mrs Elizabeth Agyemang's funeral.

The deceased was the wife of the former boss of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Nana Akwasi Agyeman Okumkom, who is a huge figure of the New Patriotic Party.

As such, her funeral saw scores of top Ghanaian personalities, including former president John Agyekum Kufour, in attendance.

Dr Christian attended the funeral in a flashy sliver coloured Rolls-Royce with its number plate customised with his company's initials.

Many attendees swooned over the medical entrepreneur as he made his way to exchange pleasantries with Ing Atta Poku, a son of the deceased.

John Mahama visits Taabea CEO's residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's president visited Dr Christian Agyeman at his private residence in Kumasi.

Dr Agyeman and his children warmly welcomed President Mahama to their home. It's unclear what the purpose of the president's visit was.

