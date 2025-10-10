Captain Smart has expressed his wish to collapse the Believers Worship Center founded by Adom Kyei-Duah

The controversial journalist has been a sworn critic of the religious leader and his unpopular practices

During his show, Captain Smart drew attention to some of the things he dislikes about Adom Kyei-Duah's church

Ghanaian journalist Godsbrain Smart Nkansah, aka Captain Smart, has expressed his wish to collapse Adom Kyei Duah's religious movement.

Captain Smart spoke disapprovingly of Adom Kyei Duah and his church during the October 7 episode of the Onua Makye show on Onua TV.

The controversial broadcast journalist slammed the renowned religious leader for selling a bissap beverage to his church members.

Many Believers Worship Centre members believe the holy beverage nicknamed Yesu Mogya (Blood of Jesus) has the power to heal sicknesses and deliver miracles.

Captain Smart slams Adom Kyei Duah for his sobolo

The Onua TV show host, Captain Smart, also called out Adom Kyei Duah for allegedly using his church members for business.

He challenged Adom Kyei Duah's spiritual powers and recounted an experience which made him doubt the powerful religious leader, saying,

"Physically, Adom Kyei-Duah is older than me, but spiritually, I'm older. How can you be selling Yesu Mogya in church? There's a woman I knew who was a BP patient. Instead of taking her medicine, she was taking Yesu Mogya."

Captain Smart receives doom prophecy on TV

