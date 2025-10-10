Captain Smart has reacted to the court injunction filed by Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa

In a video, the media personality issued a stern warning to the late singer's widow and court bailiffs

Captain Smart's warning to Akosua Serwaa about her court injunction triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has reacted to the court injunction filed by Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, against her husband's funeral.

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the late Daddy Lumba's family announced that the music icon, who died at the age of 60 in July, would be buried on Saturday, December 6, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The family's spokesperson and former Manhyia North MP, Collins Amankwah, also detailed the activities planned for the solemn event in Kumasi.

Following the announcement, news emerged that the late singer's wife had filed a court injunction against Daddy Lumba's family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Boahene, Transitions Funeral Home, and co-wife Odo Broni.

Details of the injunction from the court documents surfaced on social media on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

In a press statement released on social media, Akosua Serwaa claimed she was not consulted in planning her late husband's funeral.

She said she had been repeatedly disrespected since her husband’s passing and described finding out her husband’s burial date on social media as distressing.

Captain Smart warns Akosua Serwaa over injunction

On Friday, October 10, 2025, Captain Smart held an interview session with comic actors Jeffery Nortey, Aka Ebenezer and Opoku Bilson on his Onua Maakye show.

During the interview, the media personality emphatically stated that Daddy Lumba's funeral service would go on as planned on December 6, 2025, without interference from any individual.

He said:

"Daddy Lumba's funeral will be held on December 6. No one can stop the funeral from happening."

Captain Smart dared the bailiff or any officer from the court to make any attempt to present their injunction documents or halt the funeral at the grounds.

The Onua TV presenter noted that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's appearance at Daddy Lumba's funeral service would deter any interference.

He said:

"If you are a bailiff and you see Otumfuo sitting under his palanquin at the funeral, bring the court injunction. Bring it there. We will be waiting for you."

The video of Captain Smart warning Akosua Serwaa and the court over the injunction is below:

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin responds to Serwaa's injunction

Daddy Lumba's family head responded to the reports about the court injunction in an interview with Akoma FM.

Mr Kofi Owusu noted that he and his family had not gone to court to ascertain the existence of a court injunction against them.

He boldly stated that there was no injunction prohibiting his family from proceeding with the funeral for their late relative.

He later appeared to contradict himself by confirming the reports as he explained some of the arguments raised in Akosua Serwaa's court injunction.

He noted that the late musician's first wife disagreed with the family's decision to also include the second wife, Odo Broni, in the performance of the widowhood rites during the funeral service.

Mr Kofi Owusu noted that, despite Akosua Serwaa's objection, traditional customs demanded that she and her co-wife participate in the widowhood rites.

The video of Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin speaking about Akosua Serwaa's court injunction is below:

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer speaks about court injunction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's lawyer spoke about his client's court injunction in an interview with Peace FM.

Mr William Kusi of Dominion Chambers claimed that Daddy Lumba's first wife had been notified by the family head that she was no longer recognised as the late singer's wife.

He also shared additional details concerning the injunction and the date for court proceedings.

