Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 4-0 to reach another FA Cup semi-final

Antoine Semenyo impressed with a goal and assist, earning high praise from his teammate

The Ghanaian forward has made a strong start at City, registering eight goals and three assists since his January move

Erling Haaland hailed Antoine Semenyo after the pair powered Manchester City to a dominant 4-0 win over Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Haaland was in sensational form for the Citizens, scoring a clinical hat-trick, his 12th since joining the club in 2022.

Erling Haaland praises ‘outstanding’ Antoine Semenyo after Liverpool demolition

Source: Getty Images

However, the Norwegian was quick to credit Semenyo, who provided a precise assist for his second goal before adding a delicate chip of his own early in the second half.

The win sends Manchester City into a record eighth consecutive FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

“I will tell him to keep doing that a lot now because it worked out well,” Haaland said about the service he received from the Ghanaian international.

“We work in training. Antoine is new, so it takes a bit of time with new players and all of this. Antoine is outstanding.”

The partnership between the two forwards stood out in what was a dominant performance from City.

Late in the first half, a brilliant piece of skill from Rayan Cherki allowed Semenyo to deliver a cross into the box, which Haaland met with a powerful header.

Just five minutes after the restart, Semenyo made his mark again, breaking through the Liverpool defence to meet a through ball before calmly lifting his finish over goalkeeper James Trafford.

Semenyo, who completed a £64 million move from AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City in January 2026, has made an immediate impression at the Etihad Stadium.

He has already recorded eight goals and three assists in City colours, quickly silencing any doubts about his adaptation to Pep Guardiola’s tactical system.

Across all competitions this season, Semenyo has now scored 17 goals, underlining his growing importance to the team.

Source: YEN.com.gh