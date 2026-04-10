Adom Kiki Outreach Ministry and the Osei Boateng family have reached an amicable resolution over the Gyatabruwaa copyright dispute

Adom Kiki issued A heartfelt apology, acknowledging Osei Boateng as the original composer of the beloved song

Both parties committed to peaceful collaboration and the preservation of gospel music's legacy

The copyright dispute between Adom Kiki Outreach Ministry and the family of late gospel musician Akuamoah Osei Boateng over the song Gyatabruwaa” has been amicably resolved, with the ministry issuing an apology and both parties reaching a mutual agreement.

Adom Kiki, Osei Boateng Family Resolve Gyatabruwa Copyright Dispute

Source: Instagram

In a statement, Adom Kiki Outreach Ministry acknowledged that the song was originally written and composed by the late Osei Boateng and expressed “sincere and unreserved apologies” for any misrepresentation arising from its use, while affirming respect for his legacy and pledging to honour his works.

The resolution follows engagements between the ministry and the family, bringing an end to the controversy and signalling a shared commitment to peaceful collaboration and the advancement of gospel music.

Earlier, solicitors for the Osei Boateng family had raised concerns over the reproduction and cover of the song by an artiste affiliated with the ministry, stressing the need to uphold both the moral and economic rights of the original composer.

Although the family indicated a willingness to resolve the matter without pursuing financial gain, it emphasised that copyright infringement remains a strict liability offence that requires proper consent and compensation, while also calling for unity and mutual respect within the gospel fraternity.

Source: YEN.com.gh