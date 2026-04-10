Self-styled comedian Emmanuel Awani, popularly known as Mr Laughter Gh, has publicly expressed gratitude to Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah for a life-transforming encounter

He stated that meeting the prophet marked a major turning point in his personal and professional life, describing the experience as a shift from “grass to grace”

The testimony has since generated conversation online, with users sharing mixed reactions about prophetic guidance and personal success stories

Self-styled comedian Emmanuel Awani, popularly known as Mr Laughter Gh, has expressed deep gratitude to Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah for what he describes as a life-changing spiritual encounter.

Speaking in a television interview on CTV, excerpts of which have been shared on social media, Mr Laughter Gh said meeting the man of God marked a major turning point in his life, describing it as a transition from “grass to grace.”

Comedian Emmanuel Awani, popularly known as Mr Laughter Gh, has shared his experience with Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah Photo credit: Telvin Sowah/Facebook. Mr LaughterGh/Instagram

Source: Facebook

According to him, Prophet Telvin provided detailed revelations about his life journey, including people he would meet who would play key roles in his progress and the challenges he would face along the way.

He further claimed that the prophecies were highly specific, at times including the names of individuals described as his destiny helpers, and in some instances even their contact details.

The comedian said the guidance he received has helped him make more careful decisions and remain mindful of his life choices.

He added that the prophet also foretold that he would receive opportunities to travel abroad, a prediction he says has already begun to materialise.

Mr Laughter Gh expressed heartfelt appreciation to the prophet and prayed for continued blessings upon his life and ministry.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Prophet Telvin addresses spiritual potency of Ayew

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has once again stirred conversation after sharing his views on the spiritual condition of players in Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has shared new comments about the spiritual condition of Black Stars players. Photo credit: Telvin Sowah/Facebook, GhanaWeb/UGC

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with broadcast journalist Nana Romeo, excerpts of which were shared on TikTok, the prophet suggested that not all players are spiritually grounded enough to represent the nation at the highest level.

He argued that selection into the national team should consider not only physical ability but also spiritual strength, insisting that players who are “well-grounded spiritually” deserve preference in the squad.

As part of his commentary, Prophet Telvin referenced defender Jonas Adjetey, claiming the player has conceded two penalties recently and attributing it to what he described as spiritual weakness.

He further described Antoine Semenyo, who currently plays for Manchester City, as a player who is spiritually strong and well-prepared for challenges ahead, predicting that his performances will improve significantly in the coming months.

The prophet also mentioned former Black Stars captain André Ayew, describing him as another player who is spiritually fortified and resilient.

He maintained that football is not purely a physical sport, but one influenced by spiritual forces that can impact performance on the pitch.

According to him, while many people believe spirituality in football is more prevalent in Africa, European teams also engage in such practices, although they tend to do so more discreetly.

His remarks have since generated mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with his spiritual perspective on sport, while others have dismissed the claims as controversial

Watch the TikTok video here:

Telvin Sowah's Otto Addo warning resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah's warning about the dire consequences awaiting Ghana if Otto Addo was sacked resurfaced after the coach was let go.

In the video, Prophet Telvin said Ghana would likely reach the quarter finals of the World Cup but needed Otto Addo to be on the bench for that to happen, despite currently facing poor results in friendly matches.

Source: YEN.com.gh