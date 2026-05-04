Reggie Rockstone Shares Why He Was Forced to Stop Smoking

Ghanaian hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone has disclosed that he has quit smoking due to a battle with asthma, describing the decision as part of a broader series of lifestyle changes he has made as he has grown older.

The 62-year-old rapper made the revelation during an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, speaking candidly about his past habits and his current approach to health. "At this point, being that I am asthmatic, I got no business smoking again," he said. "My father was a heavy asthmatic, my son has asthma, so I had no business smoking anyway."

Rockstone acknowledged experimenting with substances in his younger years but said he was fortunate never to have crossed into hard drug use.

"I have done everything. I never did hard drugs, which I thank God for, because I have a very addictive personality, so I am blessed in that sense," he said.

Beyond smoking, the Makaa Maka hitmaker said he has also cut out red meat, alcohol, and processed sugar. He noted that he stopped eating pork and red meat early in life without being prompted. "Nobody asked me to stop eating it. I stopped on my own," he said. He added that he has long maintained habits of drinking plenty of water and eating fruits, including watermelon and pawpaw, on the advice of his late father.

Rockstone said his dietary discipline and workout routine are not driven by a rigid health plan but by a growing awareness of the body's needs with age. "As I grew older I have become wiser. I had to make some drastic lifestyle changes," he said, likening the importance of diet to the care one gives a vehicle. "It is important for everyone to pay attention to what they eat, just as they would their cars."

Source: YEN.com.gh