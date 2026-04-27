

Diana Hamilton has disclosed that some venues charge higher fees for gospel acts due to a lack of alcohol sales at their events

She shared her team's experience with London's O2 Arena, whose steep pricing related to alcohol revenue surprised them

Despite obstacles, Hamilton's team found alternative venues, ensuring their events continued successfully

Diana Hamilton has disclosed that major international concert venues charge significantly higher fees to gospel acts because they do not sell alcohol, a key source of revenue for such venues.

Diana Hamilton shares her experience with 02 Arena's booking charge. Photo source: @dianahamilton

Source: Instagram

Hamilton disclosed during an appearance on Star FM's Starr Chat, recounting her team's experience as they explored the possibility of performing at London's O2 Arena.

The move was inspired by fellow UK-based Ghanaian gospel artist Emmanuel Smith, who had previously performed at the iconic venue.

"We inquired about the venue O2 because Emmanuel Smith had done it," she said.

Her management initiated contact through Smith's team, but the quoted figures came as a shock.

"They went, spoke, and then the figures came, and they gave headaches," she said.

The award-winning gospel singer explained that the steep pricing was directly tied to the venue's expectation of alcohol sales, which gospel events typically do not generate.

"He was told that because they will not sell alcohol or stuff like that, and they make their extra money from selling those drinks. So that explains why the price was high," she noted.

Despite the setback, Hamilton said the experience did not derail their plans. Her team identified alternative venues and proceeded with their events.

"Surprised was the word. Surprised. But we found a lot of venues, and we were able to experience them. We moved on," she added.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Diana Hamilton reacts to 2026 TGMA nomination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Hamilton had expressed gratitude and excitement over her Artist of the Year nomination at the 2026 TGMA.

In an interview, the gospel singer reflected on the support that keeps her music relevant amid fierce competition.

Hamilton, who is battling five others in the category, also sought clarification on her absence from other categories.

Source: YEN.com.gh