The Undertaker inducted Michelle McCool into the WWE Hall of Fame in April, attending the event despite battling heart issues beforehand

McCool later revealed that he underwent heart surgery just a day after they returned from the ceremony

His presence at the event, despite his condition, made the moment even more emotional for the couple

WWE icon The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, underwent heart surgery just days after this year’s WrestleMania event.

The legendary wrestler retired in 2020 after a storied career that cemented his place in wrestling history.

He remains active in the WWE world through his Six Feet Under podcast and ambassadorial duties.

His wife, former WWE superstar Michelle McCool, shared the emotional story during a recent episode of the podcast.

The Undertaker's health status

McCool, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 in April, revealed that her husband's health scare influenced her emotional speech.

She described his heart condition as “terrifying” and said the surgery took place the day after they returned from Las Vegas.

The Undertaker’s third wife described this difficult period as terrifying. She said via the Six Feet Under podcast:

“The Undertaker was not supposed to go anywhere because of his health status. We were in the hospital for four nights, 14 days to WrestleMania 41. You weren’t supposed to go. That is the old school mentality I am talking about.

“To be honest, I am not mad at you because I would probably be the same patient but it was very terrifying. I lost focus on everything else. All I wanted to focus on was my husband, your heart and getting you the best cardiologist, which we eventually did.”

"During the WWE Hall of Fame, when people would come to congratulate me, I was almost in tears because of what I was going through, but they couldn’t tell. “The day we got back from WrestleMania, the next morning at 6am, we were at the hospital for heart surgery.”

The Undertaker's heartbeat problems

McCool revealed that routine tests in March uncovered heart issues, and further checks showed The Undertaker had likely been living with chronic atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart rhythm disorder, with only occasional breathlessness as a symptom.

He spent four nights in the hospital, where doctors found his heart’s ejection fraction was just 30 percent.

After a brief return home, he was readmitted due to recurring AFib but has since fully recovered following surgery.

