Dr Mary Awusi has broken her silence on the arrest of a Pentecost elder David Peter Bobie over his alleged involvement in galamsey

The Free Zones Authority CEO has recently received backlash over her public warning to the church chairman Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye

Dr Mary Awusi's response to the arrest of David Peter Bobie has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Dr Mary Awusi, the Free Zones CEO, has reacted to the arrest of David Peter Bobie, a Pentecostal elder who is alleged to be involved in galamsey activities, over a week after her brouhaha with the church's chairman, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye.

Dr Mary Awusi reacts to Pentecost elder David Peter Bobie’s arrest over galamsey after backlash over her warning to Apostle Nyamekye. Photo source: Mary Awusi, Joy News, Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Source: Facebook

Recently, the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) arrested David Peter Bobie, who also worked as a foreman of an illegal small-scale mining site at Akyem Morso, near Juaso in the Asante Akim South District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, who later admitted to being an elder of the Church of Pentecost in Konongo, is said to have initially claimed to be visiting his farm when he was spotted at the galamsey site.

However, after a tense confrontation, he admitted to having been sent by his boss, an individual named Mr Appiah, to verify the presence of the NAIMOS task force at the illegal mining site.

The Pentecost church elder was subsequently handed over to the Konongo District Police Station for further investigation and prosecution.

The TikTok video of Pentecost Elder David Peter Bobie's arrest is below:

Mary Awusi reacts to Pentecost elder's arrest

In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, April 30, 2026, Dr Mary Awusi, who recently warned Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye over his comments on galamsey before apologising after public backlash, noted that some individuals had informed her about the arrest of the Pentecost church elder.

She initially ignored attempts by the radio host Nana Otu Darko to get her comments on the apprehension of David Peter Bobie.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye forgives Mary Awusi over her unsavoury galamsey comments. Photo credit: Mary Awusi and Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Source: Facebook

Mary noted that the elder willingly mentioned his name and position without force from the NAIMOS task force.

She said:

"Don't bring any question. May God be with him (David Peter Bobie) and help him do whatever he does well."

"When he was arrested, he was the one who personally mentioned his name. Nobody forced him. He did not speak at gunpoint."

The TikTok video of Dr Mary Awusi reacting to the arrest of Pentecost elder David Peter Bobie for alleged involvement in galamsey is below:

Mary Awusi's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jude Addo commented:

"Be strong and not be cowed. God will vindicate you. At the same time, be respectful."

7STAR General wrote:

"Since when did we start naming people after their churches?"

Philip Okwampah said:

"Arrogance of power."

Mamaga Yaa Asantewaa Seyram remarked:

"Was he arrested at the site or what? Besides, the site is an old site. Hypocrisy is something else, ooo. What's all this?"

Pentecost chairman responds to Mary Awusi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Pentecost chairman responded to Mary Awusi's warning after Chief of Staff Julius Debrah apologised on her behalf in church.

In a video, Apostle Eric Nyamekye noted that he had forgiven the Free Zones CEO and that her public statements had made him popular.

Source: YEN.com.gh