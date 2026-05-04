Tottenham’s victory over Aston Villa has added a fresh twist to the Premier League relegation battle

West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, and the North London club are now locked in a tense three-way fight to avoid the drop

With Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers already confirmed to be heading down, only one survival spot remains to be decided

The Premier League relegation battle is heading for a tense finish with only three matches left in the 2025/26 season.

At least three clubs are still fighting to avoid the final drop spot, and every point now carries huge weight.

Supercomputer Predicts Teams to Suffer EPL Relegation After Tottenham Beat Aston Villa. Photos by Michael Steele and Michael Regan - The FA.

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham boost EPL survival with crucial win

Tottenham Hotspur gave their survival hopes a timely lift with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday, May 3.

Goals from Conor Gallagher and Richarlison put Spurs in control before Emiliano Buendía pulled one back deep into stoppage time.

West Ham United, however, took a damaging blow. They fell 3-0 to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium after Konstantinos Mavropanos scored first, before Igor Thiago and Mikkel Damsgaard added to their misery.

Nottingham Forest are still in the mix but have not played their latest fixture at the time of reporting.

They face Chelsea next, a match that could swing their survival hopes depending on the result.

Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers have already been relegated, leaving one final place still up for grabs as the season reaches its closing stretch.

Supercomputer Predicts Teams to Suffer EPL Relegation After Tottenham Beat Aston Villa. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts team to suffer EPL relegation

Opta’s supercomputer has now updated its survival predictions, and the outlook is grim for West Ham.

The model gives them a 75.09% chance of being relegated, making them the most at risk among the remaining candidates.

West Ham sit 18th with 36 points from 35 matches. Their remaining fixtures against Arsenal, Newcastle United and Leeds United make survival even more difficult.

The projection suggests they may only reach around 39 points by season’s end.

Tottenham, on the other hand, is expected to narrowly escape the drop. The supercomputer gives them a 22.48% relegation chance, placing them just above the danger zone.

Spurs are projected to finish on 40.91 points. With games against Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton still to come, their fate is not fully sealed, but momentum appears to be on their side.

Nottingham Forest are currently the safest of the three. They have just a 2.29% chance of going down according to Opta’s model.

Nottingham hold survival edge despite tricky games

Forest’s remaining fixtures are far from simple. They travel to Chelsea, host Newcastle United, visit Manchester United at Old Trafford, and end the season at home against Bournemouth.

Despite that difficult run, the supercomputer still expects them to survive comfortably.

They are projected to finish on 44.17 points, which would be enough to stay clear of danger.

With fine margins separating safety from relegation, the final weeks of the season promise plenty of drama for fans watching the battle at the bottom.

Tottenham face huge financial loss if relegated

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Tottenham could suffer a major financial setback if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Analysts warn that dropping into the Championship could wipe out a significant portion of the £690 million revenue they generated last year.

Source: YEN.com.gh