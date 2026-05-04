The Accra High Court granted Abu Trica bail of GH₵30 million on April 21, 2026, as he fights extradition to the United States

A week after the ruling, Abu Trica remained in custody after struggling to meet the terms of his GH₵30 million bail

The High Court directed his legal team on May 4 to file a motion for a variation of his bail conditions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Accra High Court has issued a new directive to embattled Swedru-based businessman, Abu Trica, after he failed to meet his GH₵30milllion bail conditions.

Abu Trica Fails to Meet GH₵30 Million Bail Conditions, High Court Issues New Directive to Legal Team

Source: TikTok

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the General Jurisdiction 2 Division of the High Court granted Abu Trica bail in the sum of GH₵30 million, with two sureties to be justified, amid his fight against extradition to the United States.

Oliver Barker Vormawor, a member of his legal team, announced the massive development in a post shared on Facebook after the hearing.

"The High Court has just granted bail to Abu Trica. Shalom," he said.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s Facebook post announcing Abu Trica's bail is below.

Abu Trica fails to meet bail

A week after being granted bail, Abu Trica has remained in custody due to struggling to meet his bail conditions.

On Monday, May 4, the Accra High Court reportedly issued a directive to the socialite’s legal team to file for a variation of his bail condition due to struggling to meet the terms laid out in the original ruling.

According to GhOne TV, Abu Tria’s lawyers are expected to file a motion for new bail conditions, which the court would consider.

Abu Trica’s struggle to meet his bail conditions has sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

The Facebook post with details of Abu Trica’s bail is below.

Reactions to Abu Trica’s bail challenges

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the report that Abu Trica has been asked to file a motion for new bail conditions.

Kwabena Gabriel said:

"You might think it's a joke before you realise he'll be doing 50 years in prison."

Ish Kwatei Quartey wrote:

"I said it, he can’t settle it. That was too huge, Chaley."

FranklinAzu Junior commented:

"Someone should advise this guy to go to the U S rather to fight your case or do your time and come back. Most of these folks around you are for the money, and in the end, you will still do the time. They want the sugar oooo, before they take you tom."

Source: YEN.com.gh