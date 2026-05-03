Patrick Osei, the Marketing Manager of Promasidor Ghana, was involved in a car crash on the Koforidua highway

The car accident which occurred on Saturday, May 2, 2026, led to the untimely death of the top Promasidor employee

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video of the accident scene shared their varied thoughts in the comment section

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The Marketing Manager of Promasidor Ghana, Patrick Osei, popularly called Pomo by his relations, has reportedly passed away after a road accident at Suhyin along the Koforidua–Tafo highway on May 2, 2026.

Reports indicated that the highway crash happened on Saturday, May 2, 2026, while he was driving in a KIA.

Patrick Osei, the Marketing Manager for Promasidor Ghana, dies in a car crash on the Koforidua highway. Photo credit: We love Ghana

Source: Facebook

Eyewitnesses present narrated that Patrick Osei was driving in his direction towards Koforidua at a top speed when a Hyundai H100, which overtook a motor, veered into the lane of the deceased.

In an attempt to prevent a head-on collision, Patrick Osei lost control, veered off the road and hit the tree.

"It all happened so fast. He tried to avoid the impact, but the car lost control and hit the tree," the witness said.

A relative at the scene confirmed that Patrick Osei had left behind a wife and three children. His first child is only five years old. He added that the news of Patrick Osei's sudden demise has left the family devastated.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to death of Promasidor's Marketing Manager

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @The1957News on X. Read them below:

@GiftyAr09915632 said:

"When you tell them to slow down, they even laugh at u. People won't listen cos of ego and carelessness. If they were not speeding, I guess the devastation would have been less. Why, why, why? Sometimes, even in town, drivers will be speeding as if they are on a mission. Aww."

@Doriginalsource wrote:

"If you advise them about overspeeding, they don’t hear, just drive normally, wherever you are going, you will reach."

@ebenezer_annani said:

"This is sad, tough speed kills, we have been advised, but still. May his soul rest in peace."

@GmnKwasi wrote:

"Let's pray for Promasidor. A year it has been. Lost an engineer to the no bed syndrome, and now a marketing Chief. It is well."

@ArenaAFRIQUE said:

"It is very pathetic to see a young man lose his life in this manner. We wish him glorious activities beyond, but this is also a lesson to all of us to be very careful with the way we speed on our highways. Too much speeding doesn’t guarantee our safety when driving."

@BryanBr56537054 wrote:

"RIP to him. Someone's mistake may have cost his life. But let's not mince words, on almost all of our roads in Ghana, if you're driving above 120 km/h, you may be doing a very stupid thing."

@Your_Blackness said:

"My point, you could be minding your business, yet another business wants you in their business. Left home to make extra bucks, but the family gets news of extra cost, and the breadwinner’s life is lost. RIP."

Source: YEN.com.gh