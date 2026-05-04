A fuel tanker driver and his pregnant partner were found murdered in their Golf City apartment, with their three-year-old daughter discovered alive at the scene

Police suspect a violent robbery, with a man believed to have recently befriended the couple identified as a key suspect

The assailant reportedly fled with GH¢470,000 as authorities launch a manhunt and appeal for public assistance

A fuel tanker driver, identified as Kwabena, and his pregnant partner have reportedly been found dead in their apartment at Immigration House on Saki Road in the High-Tension area of Golf City.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the couple’s bodies were discovered on Friday, May 1, 2026, lying in a pool of blood inside their room.

A fuel tanker driver and his pregnant partner found dead in a suspected robbery attack at the Golf City. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

Police, who are treating the case as a suspected violent robbery attack, said they found the three-year-old daughter of the deceased couple alive in the apartment at the time of the discovery.

Background of the murder case

A viral video circulating on X on Sunday, May 3, 2026, indicated that a suspect, who is said to have befriended the couple about two weeks earlier, may be linked to the crime.

According to the post, the suspect reportedly went drinking with Kwabena on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, accompanied him home afterwards, and later allegedly carried out the attack.

The suspect is also alleged to have made away with about GH¢470,000, believed to be proceeds from the victim’s fuel sales.

Read the IG post below:

The report further added that the Saki Police Command has, in collaboration with Environmental Health Officers, retrieved and deposited the body at the morgue for preservation.

Police sources disclosed that a manhunt has been launched for the suspects, who currently remain at large.

They further urged the public to assist with credible information that may lead to their arrest.

Suspect in Oyibi missing person case arrested

Meanwhile, Wisdom Tetteh, a suspect in a case where a Ghanaian car dealer went missing, has been arrested and has confessed to taking the life of the victim.

Theophilus Ashitey, a young Ghanaian man, went missing after leaving his home in Oyibi, Greater Accra Region, to meet a potential car buyer on April 6, 2026.

According to the police, the report indicated that the 27-year-old went to meet one Wisdom Tetteh to accompany him so they could sell the car.

Wisdom Tetteh disappeared after Theophilus Tetteh went missing and was suspected of having fled to Togo. Meanwhile, preliminary investigations showed that the victim was last seen at the suspect’s residence at Saasabi, where he had been invited to meet the said buyer.

Police arrest Wisdom Tetteh, the suspect in the disappearance of Theophilus Ashitey. Photo credit: Ameyaw Debrah

Source: UGC

Further intelligence led officers back to the suspect’s residence on April 10, 2026, where suspected bloodstains were discovered.

The scene was subsequently processed by the National Crime Scene Management Team with support from the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit of the CID Headquarters.

A Facebook post on Crime Check Ghana stated that Wisdom Tetteh had been arrested and confessed to killing Theophilus.

"Wisdom has confessed to killing Theophilus and burnt his body in a different car in a bush around the University of Ghana, Legon."

The police is yet to release further details about how the killing took place. They say investigations are ongoing.

Source: YEN.com.gh