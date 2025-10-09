Ghanaian media presenter Serwaa Amihere has reportedly completed law school and is set to be called to the bar on October 10.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Serwaa Amihere Prepares to Be Called to the Bar, Rare Footage of Her in Law School Emerges

Source: Facebook

Serwaa Amihere has yet to publicly comment on the reports about her new milestone.

However, several videos of the renowned broadcaster preparing for her big day have surfaced on social media.

Rare footage sighted by YEN.com.gh captured Serwaa Amihere's hardworking moments as a law student. She was seen busily burning the midnight candle.

The video also showed the socialite's low moments on a sick bed with well-meaning friends cheering her up.

Serwaa Amihere's recently surfaced moments suggest that the EIB presenter had a tough time combining school with work.

Scores of fans who can't wait to see her get called to the bar shared their excitement about her fulfilling journey and milestone.

Serwaa Amihere sells Daddy Lumba-branded tissue

YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere was seen selling Daddy Lumba-branded tissue boxes in traffic.

She stole the spotlight among other vendors selling the same product at the popular Shiashie traffic light.

Some social media users have praised Serwaa Amihere for honouring the memory of the late iconic Daddy Lumba.

Source: YEN.com.gh