A Tshwane Metro Police Department officer and his attorney-wife appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on money laundering charges linked to two estates

The case came to light after staff at a Pretoria vehicle dealership grew suspicious when the officer purchased an R1.65 million (GH₵1.12 million) Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

The National Prosecuting Authority alleged the wife used her position as executor to authorise unlawful transfers totalling more than R3 million (GH₵2 million) from estate accounts

A Tshwane Metro Police Department officer and his wife, a practising attorney, have been arrested and are facing money laundering charges after allegedly diverting more than R3 million (GH₵2 million) from the accounts of two deceased estates.

Police Officer Peter Nonyane aka Gagash and his attorney-wife, Charlotte Tibana, face charges over an alleged GH₵2 million estate money laundering scheme. Photo source: MDN News

Source: Twitter

Peter Nonyane, popularly known online as Gagash, a lifestyle influencer, and his wife Charlotte Tibana made separate appearances before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court following their arrests at different locations.

The police officer was arrested and taken into custody in Pretoria, while authorities apprehended his wife in Polokwane.

The South African couple remain in police custody, awaiting their next scheduled bail hearing.

How car purchase unravelled money laundering scheme

The investigation into the couple's alleged criminal activities was triggered not by a routine audit but by the sharp instincts of staff at a Pretoria vehicle dealership.

Reports indicate that employees grew uneasy after Nonyane attempted to purchase an R1.65 million (GH₵1.12 million) Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 and could not satisfactorily explain where the money had come from.

Dealership officials reported their concerns to the authorities, setting the criminal inquiry in motion.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that Tibana had served as executor over the two estates involved and allegedly exploited that role to approve transfers from estate accounts that were not lawful.

According to the NPA, R1.75 million (GH₵1,189,000) was withdrawn from one of the estate accounts.

On 28 October 2024, those funds moved into an FNB account, after which R1.65 million (GH₵1.12 million) and a further R100,000 (GH₵68k) were directed to the dealership to finalise the vehicle purchase.

Internal probe opened against Peter Nonyane

Following Nonyane's arrest, the Tshwane Metro Police Department confirmed it had launched a formal internal disciplinary investigation.

The department indicated that a suspension was being considered for the arrested police officer while both the criminal and internal proceedings ran their course.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi noted that the case highlighted what effective collaboration between law enforcement agencies could achieve when tackling complex financial crimes.

Malabi also stressed that the investigation was aimed at protecting estate beneficiaries from being exploited by those placed in positions of trust over their inheritances.

The X video of the policeman flaunting his lavish lifestyle in the past is below:

Reactions to police officer and wife's arrest

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Quesquecestca commented:

"Wow, a dealership flagged it. That's rare. The guy went to the wrong one."

Blawee01 said:

"Some lawyers are just evil. They must stay in jail."

Wothi_ndosi85 wrote:

"Don't let invisible pressure lead you to making bad choices. Both had steady jobs, and probably, over time, they could've afforded that car."

FBI arrests mayor for alleged money laundering

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Mayor Brian DePena of Lawrence, Massachusetts, who was arrested on August 14, 2026, for allegedly fraudulently obtaining over $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief loans for his personal and political use.

His arrest ignited a debate about the integrity of public officials and the dire consequences of misusing funds meant for struggling businesses during an unprecedented national crisis.

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Source: YEN.com.gh