Mohbad's brother, Adura Aloba, responded to fresh allegations from online critic VeryDarkMan with a cryptic post

VDM accused Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, of forging a NIN document to gain access to the late singer's estate

The critic also questioned Adura's continued silence over the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death

A fresh wave of controversy has hit the family of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, after his brother, Adura Aloba, responded to serious estate forgery allegations with a cryptic gesture.

Mohbad's brother, Adura Aloba, responds to VDM's forgery accusations against him and Wunmi with a cryptic video. Image credit: Diary Room.

Source: UGC

Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, died in September 2023 at the age of 27, and the circumstances surrounding his death have continued to generate public debate ever since.

Online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), reignited that debate on Sunday, August 16, 2026, when he accused Mohbad's widow, Wunmi Aloba, of forging a National Identification Number document in an attempt to access her late husband's estate.

How VDM built his forgery case against Wunmi

VDM's case rested on a discrepancy he claimed to have found between two of Wunmi's identity documents.

According to him, her international passport, reportedly renewed in 2024 and valid until 2034, bears the name "Adebanjo Cynthia Omowumi," while her NIN record was initially listed as "Aloba Cynthia Omowumi" before verification with NIN authorities reportedly returned "Cynthia Omowumi Adebanjo."

He said:

"Therefore, in order for Wumi to claim Mohbad's wealth, Wumi secretly went to go and forge a document. This is a very big crime. This girl went to go and forge an NIN."

He then broadened his accusation to include Adura, suggesting the alleged forgery was connected to the singer's family staying quiet about the true circumstances of his death.

VDN asked:

"Could it be that this is the reason why Adura refused to give the credible information as to what led to the death of her brother? Could it be that this is why Wumi refused to speak in the earlier stage?"

It is worth noting that VDM's allegations remain unverified, with no independent finding or official confirmation presented to substantiate the forgery claim.

How Adura and Wunmi chose to respond

Neither Adura nor Wunmi addressed the allegations head-on. Adura instead shared a video of himself grooving inside a car on Monday, August 17, 2026, captioned:

"1million Comment!......! It's all yours ❤️💡 #imolenization💡."

Wunmi took a similar approach, posting two cryptic meme clips to her Instagram Stories rather than issuing a direct statement, one describing an unnamed person as "foolish and dumb," and another warning against trying to predict someone's next move.

Fans widely read both posts as pointed responses to VDM without naming him directly.

The video Adura shared on Instagram following VDM's accusation is below.

Prime Boy leads protest demanding justice for Mohbad

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Prime Boy, a close friend of Mohbad, staged a protest with fans, claiming the singer had not been properly buried three years after his death.

The demonstration triggered massive reactions online, with the protesters calling on Mohbad's family and the Nigerian government to ensure justice was served for the late singer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh