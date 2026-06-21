Nollywood veteran Benedict Johnson, hospitalised and requiring surgery, the Actors Guild of Nigeria has confirmed

In a statement, the Guild assured fans of support for Johnson amid widespread concerns about his health

Social media has been flooded with messages of support for Johnson's recovery following news of his illness

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The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has confirmed that veteran Nollywood actor Benedict Johnson is hospitalised and requires surgery following growing concerns about his health.

"He Needs Surgery": Nollywood Actor Benedict Johnson Battles Serious Illness, Video Triggers Sadness

Source: Instagram

The clarification comes after a video showing the actor undergoing an MRI scan surfaced online, prompting widespread speculation and questions from fans about his condition.

Speaking on the matter, AGN National President Abubakar Yakubu said the guild is fully aware of Johnson's health challenges and is providing support to ensure he receives the necessary medical care.

"Yes, he is ill. Actually, he is ill and requires surgery. The guild is aware, and we are lending our full support to ensure that he undergoes this surgery," Yakubu said.

While details of the actor's illness have not been disclosed, the guild's assurance has provided some relief to fans and colleagues concerned about his well-being.

Johnson is regarded as one of Nollywood's veteran actors, having built a reputation during the industry's formative years. An alumnus of Abia State University, he featured in several landmark productions, including Living in Bondage and Stolen Bible, films widely credited with helping establish Nigerian cinema across Africa and beyond.

Before pursuing acting, Johnson also explored a career in music as a recording artist in the late 1980s.

The actor's health update has generated an outpouring of support on social media, with many fans and industry colleagues wishing him a successful surgery and speedy recovery.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh