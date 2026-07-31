A suspected sakawa boy known as Dosted King, from Banda Nkwanta in the Oti Region, has died

Initial reports linked his death to injuries from a gas explosion, but new information online points to a different cause

Footage associated with Dosted King shows a young man in celebratory videos spraying cash and posing in designer outfits

A suspected 'sakawa boy' known on social media as Dosted King, believed to be from Banda Nkwanta in the Oti Region of Ghana, has died under circumstances that are generating significant attention online.

Sakawa boy Dosted King dies under mysterious circumstances. Photo source: @obogyagh

Source: TikTok

The news broke on 29 July 2026, when a video began circulating widely across Facebook, showing festive footage associated with the young man.

The clip featured Dosted King and another young man throwing cash notes in the air and dancing on a roadside.

In the video, he is heard urging young Ghanaians to come for money rituals, 'sika duro' as it is called in Twi.

Watch the Facebook video associated with Dosted King that has gone viral:

Two conflicting accounts of Dosted King's death

Early reports indicated that Dosted King died from wounds he sustained in a gas explosion.

However, information now spreading online suggests the cause of death was more spiritual in nature, casting doubt on the initial account.

The specific details behind this second version of events have not been independently verified.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reaction to Dosted King's reported death

The video and surrounding reports have gained rapid traction on social media, drawing attention to the young man's lifestyle and his alleged involvement in sakawa, a term used in Ghana to describe internet fraud sometimes associated with spiritual rituals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh