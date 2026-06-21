Showboy has alleged that Criss Waddle's connections help him avoid legal troubles in the US

In a video, he claimed Waddle had an ongoing friendship with law enforcement, sparking a heated debate among fans

Showboy also defended himself against false accusations of reporting individuals to authorities

Ghanaian social media personality Showboy has stirred controversy after making a series of claims about rapper and AMG Business boss Criss Waddle.

In a video shared on Saturday, June 20, 2026, he alleged that the musician's connections and knowledge of the American system have helped him avoid legal troubles.

Showboy Makes Explosive Claims About Criss Waddle's Overseas Travels and Alleged Connections

Source: Instagram

Showboy claimed that Criss Waddle maintains relationships with law enforcement officers and possesses information that has allegedly contributed to the arrest of some individuals.

According to Showboy, the rapper's familiarity with the United States and his understanding of how the system works have enabled him to navigate situations that could have landed others in trouble.

"He is friends with the officers, so he can travel and return without being arrested," Showboy alleged during the broadcast.

Despite making the claims, Showboy praised Criss Waddle's intelligence, describing him as a strategic thinker who understands how to manage difficult situations.

The social commentator also referenced Criss Waddle's recent trip to the United Kingdom, claiming the rapper returned to Ghana without any issues while some of his associates allegedly faced legal challenges abroad.

Showboy further denied allegations that he had reported individuals to authorities, insisting that accusations linking him to arrests were false.

He also responded to recent comments by spiritual leader Ajagurajah regarding Criss Waddle, suggesting that the rapper would not be troubled by negative prophecies because he understands his circumstances better than most people.

The remarks have generated reactions on social media, with fans debating the claims and discussing Showboy's long-running public commentary on Ghana's entertainment industry.

Watch Showboy's video about Criss Waddle in the X(Twitter) post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh