Ex-journalist Captain Smart has claimed that no broadcaster in Ghana has worked for the NDC more than he has

The outspoken presenter cited his 39 arrests under the previous NPP government as evidence of his commitment to the party

The comments came as part of his ongoing campaign for the Gomoa West parliamentary seat after resigning from his media duties

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Captain Smart has claimed that no journalist in Ghana has worked for the National Democratic Congress more than he has, positioning himself as one of the party's most committed media allies ahead of his parliamentary bid.

Captain Smart claims no journalist in Ghana has worked for the NDC more than he has. Image credit: The State News.

Source: UGC

The outspoken broadcaster resigned from his role as host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV to pursue his political future, ending decades in Ghana's broadcasting industry.

Since then, he has been actively courting the Gomoa West constituency, undertaking several projects in the area, including cutting sod for a community clinic and citing infrastructure initiatives as proof of his commitment to the constituents he hopes to represent.

Captain Smart stakes claim as top NDC journalist

In a video posted on X on August 17, 2026, Captain Smart addressed constituents as part of his ongoing campaign, making the case for his loyalty to the NDC and pointing to the personal cost he says he paid for that support.

Captain Smart challenged any broadcaster in the country to claim they had done more for the NDC than he had, citing his repeated arrests under the NPP government as proof of that commitment.

He said:

"I have always said that politics should not be an antagonistic game. You need people who can help. Which presenter in Ghana can say he or she supported the NDC more than I did? I was arrested 39 times because of the NDC."

He went further, alleging that he had once been offered a bribe to stop speaking in support of the NDC, which he says he rejected outright.

Captain Smart said:

"I have been arrested 39 times because of the NDC, and after one of the arrests, I was presented with a 'Ghana Must Go' bag full of money to stop speaking for the NDC, but I rejected it. No presenter has worked for the NDC more than I have."

The X video of Captain Smart making these claims is below.

Ghanaians react to Captain Smart's claims

The comments sparked a wave of reactions online, with many questioning the credibility and timing of his remarks.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

An X user wrote:

"This man just confirmed bribery and corruption and he is about to convince people to help him join the group"

Br3tuo_II said:

"I am waiting to see if the people of Gomoa West are foolish enough to vote this individual to represent them in parliament."

prncdavids commented:

"This guy is just an unconvincing figure. I have never trusted him nor believed his made-up stories. If you could say you defended the NDC all this while whilst you weren't working for a pro-NDC party, it tells how inconsistent he is"

Ebenezer Adjei added:

"This guy can exaggerate oo herhh. He thinks Ghanaians are not paying attention. After claiming to be a neutral and truthful media person, he is now claiming to be more NDC than even JJ. Ghana has a long way to go if people like this want to be legislators."

Asante Ba wrote:

"So now you accept that all the commentary was work for the NDC."

KING GEORGE exclaimed:

"'No presenter has worked for the NDC more than I have.' So it's true that everyone has an interest. This is what was promised. We will make you an MP. Everything this guy is doing shows that it's a done deal for him even before the NDC goes to the primaries. Interesting."

Captain Smart shows off traditional dance moves

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Captain Smart joined traditionalists to display his traditional dance skills in Gomoa West, just days after a tense, viral exchange with sitting MP Richard Gyan-Mensah.

The moment sparked mixed reactions online, with some Ghanaians criticising the display as a political stunt aimed at winning over the constituency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh