The United Nations paid tribute to former Secretary-General Kofi Annan eight years after his death this week

Annan served as the UN's seventh Secretary-General and was the first to rise from within its own ranks

The renowned Ghanaian diplomat won the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the UN during his time in office

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The United Nations has paid tribute to its former Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, marking eight years since his death with a heartfelt message honouring his legacy.

The United Nations pays tribute to former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, eight years after his death. Image credit: UN/UN Watch.

Source: UGC

Annan, born in Kumasi, Ghana, died on August 18, 2018, in Bern, Switzerland, at the age of 80.

He served as the seventh UN Secretary-General from 1997 to 2006, becoming the first person to rise to the position from within the organisation's own ranks after joining as an administrative and budget officer with the World Health Organisation back in 1962.

During his tenure, he led a major UN reform programme, championed the creation of the Human Rights Council and the Peacebuilding Commission, and was central to Member States accepting the "responsibility to protect" people from genocide and mass atrocities.

He was jointly awarded the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize alongside the UN itself.

UN's tribute honours Annan's enduring legacy

The United Nations marked the anniversary in a statement shared on its official X account. It read:

"Tuesday marks eight years since the passing of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who was regarded by so many as a guiding force for good. Today and every day, we remember him."

The message was accompanied by a photo of Annan smiling beside the UN flag, with a link directing followers to a dedicated page honouring his life and work.

That page details his full journey through the organisation, from his early UN posts across Geneva, Addis Ababa, and New York to his time as Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping before becoming Secretary-General.

It also highlights his major diplomatic interventions, including efforts to ease Nigeria's transition to civilian rule, his role in Timor-Leste's path to independence, and his mediation of the Cameroon-Nigeria Bakassi Peninsula dispute.

Below is the X post by the United Nations on Kofi Annan's legacy.

Ghanaians react to Kofi Annan's tribute

The tribute drew an outpouring of reactions online, with many reflecting on Annan's legacy and influence years after his passing.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

The Big Talk GH wrote:

"Eight years since Ghana gave the world Kofi Annan and the world still feels his absence. He showed that an African from Kumasi could lead humanity's most complex institution with dignity, intelligence, and moral courage. Ghana produced him. Let that standard never leave us. Rest well, Secretary-General."

Kuule Mudashiru said:

"A 'Proud Son of Africa': He rose through the UN ranks to become its seventh Secretary-General (1997–2006), the first from the staff, and was awarded the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the UN"

Kuule Mudashiru added:

"His loss eight years ago is still felt deeply. His leadership reminds us that realism about the world's challenges need not lead to fatalism, principled diplomacy and collective action remain powerful forces for good"

GH Must Be Great commented:

"He died and the peace of the world came to an end under UN, may God and our Ancestors forgive you all at the @UN organization"

Briggshh2166 wrote:

"a full eight years and the world still hasn't found another voice quite like his"

Kuule Mudashiru added further:

"He championed the idea that sovereignty entails a responsibility to protect citizens from atrocities."

Ken Aseka reflected on his diplomatic legacy, writing:

"He midwifed a Kibaki - Raila handshake in 2008 following 2007 post election violence that rocked Kenya. Kenya too remembers him. All the three gentlemen have since rested."

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According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Daddy Lumba's widow, Odo Broni, unveiled her first-ever tattoo, a portrait of the late Highlife legend inscribed with "Forever in Our Hearts," at his one-year remembrance ceremony.

The tribute drew widespread emotional reactions online, with many fans describing it as one of the most heartfelt moments of the occasion.

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Source: YEN.com.gh