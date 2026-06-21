Bishop Obinim has declared 'spiritual war' against Prophet Ogyaba over the ongoing disrespect

In a video, Obinim vowed to confront Ogyaba spiritually instead of through social media

Tensions arose as Obinim criticised Ogyaba's marriage and the involvement of his wife

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Founder of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has declared what he described as a "spiritual war" against fellow preacher Prophet Ogyaba.

Obinim Declares 'Spiritual War' Against Ogyaba, Says They Are Now Enemies

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media on June 20, 2026, he accused Ogyaba of repeated disrespect despite efforts to avoid a public confrontation.

According to Obinim, he had decided to break his silence after what he described as Ogyaba's continued attacks and disregard for him.

The controversial preacher stated that he would not engage Ogyaba through social media exchanges but would instead confront him spiritually.

"I won't fight with you on social media because you always respond with videos. I would rather fight you spiritually, and no one can save you. Keep in mind that we are now enemies," Obinim said.

According to Obinim, several influential individuals had previously advised him to avoid responding to Ogyaba publicly. However, he claimed the alleged disrespect had become too much to ignore.

The preacher also alleged that Ogyaba had previously sought his advice and visited his church, insisting that he had treated him like a younger brother despite being aware of criticisms directed at him.

Obinim further expressed disappointment in Ogyaba's wife, Florence, claiming she discussed issues concerning him with her husband despite his warnings.

He additionally criticised Ogyaba's marriage, alleging that the preacher's relationship with his wife was troubled.

The latest comments add to the growing public tension between the two Ghanaian religious leaders, whose exchanges have generated widespread discussion on social media in recent months.

Watch Obinim's video in the X (Twitter) post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh