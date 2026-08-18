The Danish government has published an official national sanctions list naming 17 foreign religious preachers barred from entering the country on public order grounds

The banned preachers hold nationalities from 10 countries, including Zimbabwe, the USA, the UK, Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Egypt, Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia

Each entry ban on the list runs for two years, with the most recently issued bans dated as late as August 2026

The Danish government has published an official national sanctions list naming 17 foreign religious preachers who are prohibited from entering Denmark, citing public order concerns as the basis for each ban.

The list, maintained by Danish immigration authorities, provides the full name, date of birth, nationality, country of residence, a reference number and the duration of each ban for every individual named.

The Danish government publishes a sanctions list of 17 foreign religious preachers banned from entry over public order concerns. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Photographs of each person are also displayed on the official records, which are publicly accessible on the Danish immigration authority's website.

The full list of banned preachers

The 17 individuals named on Denmark's sanction list are:

1. Mohamad Rateb Abdalah Al-Nabulsi, born 26 December 1938, Syrian and Jordanian national residing in Syria. Ban in force from 25 April 2025.

2. Alparslan Kuytul, born 21 August 1965, Turkish national. Ban in force from 15 August 2025.

3. Khalifah At-Thahabi (also known as Frankie Lipscomb), born 10 March 1964, US national. Ban in force from 6 March 2026.

4. Mansour Leghaei, born 14 May 1962, Iranian national. Ban in force from 19 June 2026.

5. Ismail Menk, born 27 June 1975, Zimbabwean national. Ban in force from 31 October 2025.

6. Sulaiman Almajed, born 19 December 1960, Saudi Arabian national. Ban in force from 31 October 2025.

7. Ihsan Şenocak, born 1974, Turkish national. Ban in force from 20 December 2024.

8. Haitham Al-Haddad, born 9 October 1965, British national. Ban in force from 13 March 2026.

9. Urutajirinere Fombo, born May 1971, British national. Ban in force from 4 November 2024.

10. Yasin Gündoğdu, born 1976, Turkish national. Ban in force from 13 March 2026.

11. Mehmet Özkilinc, born 1 January 1964, Turkish national. Ban in force from 18 July 2025.

12. Muhammad Anwar Qureshi Hashmi, born 1 November 1957, Pakistani national. Ban in force from 13 March 2026.

13. Ramazan Kayan, born 1 January 1956, Turkish national. Ban in force from 4 November 2024.

14. Muhammed Emin Yildirim, born 8 March 1973, Turkish national. Ban in force from 20 December 2024.

15. Hussein Abdelrazek Soliman Ahmed, born 9 May 1980, Egyptian national residing in Türkiye. Ban in force from 20 February 2026.

16. Abdur-Raheem McCarthy, born 1 January 1976, US national residing in the United Kingdom. Ban in force from 31 July 2026.

17. Mohamad Baajour, date of birth not recorded, US national. Ban in force from 14 August 2026.

Nationalities and scope of the bans

The individuals on the list hold nationalities spanning 10 countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Zimbabwe, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt, Syria and Jordan. Turkish nationals account for the largest share, with six individuals listed.

The earliest bans were issued in November 2024, while the most recently added entry, that of Mohamad Baajour, took effect on 14 August 2026. Every ban carries a uniform two-year duration from its respective start date.

Denmark exempts one group from citizenship test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark announced that a group of foreigners would not be required to sit its citizenship or language tests.

These include children who were born out of wedlock to Danish mothers but were unable to acquire Danish citizenship at the time of their birth.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh