Spiritual leader Ajagurajah, known in private life as Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, revisited his earlier prophecy about Abu Trica’s bail release after facing criticism

He claimed he warned Abu Trica to stay away from social media after his release because he sensed another arrest could happen

Ajagurajah said he requested two cows from Abu Trica through his associate, GH Boy, after sensing there was more behind the socialite’s legal troubles

Spiritual leader Ajagurajah has shared spiritual details about socialite Abu Trica’s legal troubles, explaining why he requested two cows from him after his release on bail.

Ajagurajah shares spiritual details about Abu Trica's legal troubles, claiming the socialite ignored his warning and failed to complete a spiritual cleansing. Image credit: Itz Floyd (X)

Source: Twitter

Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, was extradited to the United States in the early hours of Thursday, July 9, 2026, to face charges over an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme.

His extradition followed a July 2, 2026, ruling by the High Court in Accra ordering his surrender to US authorities, despite a last-minute legal attempt by his lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to halt the process.

Ajagurajah recalls Abu Trica prophecy

In a video that has resurfaced online, Ajagurajah recalled his earlier prophecy about Abu Trica’s bail release and the criticism he received after sharing it.

The spiritual leader said many people criticised him at the time, but he maintained that his prediction later came to pass before he issued another warning to the socialite.

He said:

"When I gave my earlier prophecy on Abu Trica, I was insulted although it eventually came to pass. When he was released on bail, I again told him that the angel that informed me he will be released has again told me that if you don't stop the social media, you'll be arrested again."

Ajagurajah explained that after the warning, he requested two cows from Abu Trica through his associate, known as GH Boy, because he believed there was a spiritual issue surrounding the case.

He claimed the cows were needed for cleansing, but said they were never brought.

He added:

"He then contacted me through GH Boy and asked him to bring me two cows. But they never arrived."

The X video of Ajagurajah discussing Abu Trica’s case and the two cows he requested is below.

Abu Trica faces US fraud charges

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abu Trica is expected to appear before a US judge following his extradition on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

The United States Department of Justice has charged him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and a forfeiture specification.

Prosecutors allege that Abu Trica and his co-conspirators used artificial intelligence to run romance scam operations targeting elderly Americans, allegedly defrauding victims of more than $8 million since 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh