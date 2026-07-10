Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Abu Trica Extradition: Ajagurajah Shares Worrying Spiritual Details After Requesting Two Cows
Entertainment

Abu Trica Extradition: Ajagurajah Shares Worrying Spiritual Details After Requesting Two Cows

by  Ben-oni Blay
3 min read
  • Spiritual leader Ajagurajah, known in private life as Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, revisited his earlier prophecy about Abu Trica’s bail release after facing criticism
  • He claimed he warned Abu Trica to stay away from social media after his release because he sensed another arrest could happen
  • Ajagurajah said he requested two cows from Abu Trica through his associate, GH Boy, after sensing there was more behind the socialite’s legal troubles

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Spiritual leader Ajagurajah has shared spiritual details about socialite Abu Trica’s legal troubles, explaining why he requested two cows from him after his release on bail.

Abu Trica, Ajagurajah, Abu Trica extradition, Abu Trica US case, Frederick Kumi, Ajagurajah prophecy, Ajagurajah spiritual warning
Ajagurajah shares spiritual details about Abu Trica's legal troubles, claiming the socialite ignored his warning and failed to complete a spiritual cleansing. Image credit: Itz Floyd (X)
Source: Twitter

Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, was extradited to the United States in the early hours of Thursday, July 9, 2026, to face charges over an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme.

His extradition followed a July 2, 2026, ruling by the High Court in Accra ordering his surrender to US authorities, despite a last-minute legal attempt by his lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to halt the process.

Read also

Ajagurajah delivers deep spiritual message to Abu Trica's wife after extradition to US

Ajagurajah recalls Abu Trica prophecy

In a video that has resurfaced online, Ajagurajah recalled his earlier prophecy about Abu Trica’s bail release and the criticism he received after sharing it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The spiritual leader said many people criticised him at the time, but he maintained that his prediction later came to pass before he issued another warning to the socialite.

He said:

"When I gave my earlier prophecy on Abu Trica, I was insulted although it eventually came to pass. When he was released on bail, I again told him that the angel that informed me he will be released has again told me that if you don't stop the social media, you'll be arrested again."

Ajagurajah explained that after the warning, he requested two cows from Abu Trica through his associate, known as GH Boy, because he believed there was a spiritual issue surrounding the case.

He claimed the cows were needed for cleansing, but said they were never brought.

Read also

Abu Trica pictured in handcuffs at hospital hours before US extradition, video trends

He added:

"He then contacted me through GH Boy and asked him to bring me two cows. But they never arrived."

The X video of Ajagurajah discussing Abu Trica’s case and the two cows he requested is below.

Abu Trica faces US fraud charges

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abu Trica is expected to appear before a US judge following his extradition on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

The United States Department of Justice has charged him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and a forfeiture specification.

Prosecutors allege that Abu Trica and his co-conspirators used artificial intelligence to run romance scam operations targeting elderly Americans, allegedly defrauding victims of more than $8 million since 2023.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ben-oni Blay avatar

Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Chad boyce Us releases list food World cup tickets Richest man ghana Cars women men avoid