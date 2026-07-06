The Nigerian government has condemned the deaths of two of its citizens in South Africa amid rising anti-migrant tensions

Officials alleged one Nigerian died after an encounter with the Tshwane Metro Police, while another was killed by unidentified gunmen

Nigeria said the two killings raise concerns that foreigners are being unfairly targeted and stereotyped as criminals

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The Nigerian government has announced the deaths of two of its citizens in South Africa as anti-migrant tensions continue to dominate discussions across the country.

Nigeria hits out at South Africa over the alleged killings of two of its citizens amid ongoing anti-migrant protests. Image credit: Jacinta/Futball.

Source: Facebook

The confirmation came in a statement issued by Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, who condemned the killings and called for justice.

The deaths come amid a rise in anti-migrant demonstrations across South Africa, where several groups have demanded the removal of undocumented foreign nationals.

The protests have also prompted many Nigerians to leave South Africa and return home.

Last week, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigeria was exploring diplomatic channels to seek compensation for citizens who abandoned businesses and other properties while leaving South Africa.

The government asked returnees to carefully document all assets left behind as part of the planned process.

Nigeria condemns deaths of citizens in South Africa

Nigeria has now released a new statement condemning the killings and questioning the safety of its citizens living in South Africa.

According to the ministry, Emeka Charles Iroegbu allegedly died after an encounter with officers from the Tshwane Metro Police in Sunnyside, Pretoria, on June 28, 2026.

Officials further alleged that another Nigerian, Nnaemeka Mathew Andrew Ekpenyong, was killed by the same officers on April 20, 2026, and noted that no arrests had been made despite the officers reportedly being known to the South African Police Service.

The ministry also confirmed that Musa Yunana Joe, popularly known as Big Joe, was shot dead in front of his shop in Witbank, Mpumalanga, on June 28, 2026.

An excerpt of the statement read:

"These two killings come at a time when foreigners are being unduly targeted in South Africa. This raises questions about deliberate attempts by some elements to wrongfully generalise and tag well-meaning, hard-working, and respectable Nigerians as criminals."

The statement added that the incidents had heightened concerns over the safety and security of Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in South Africa.

The X post containing the BBC's report on Nigeria's statement about the deaths of its citizens in South Africa is below.

Jacinta outlines solution to migration crisis

The deaths come as anti-migrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma continues to campaign for stricter action against undocumented migrants in South Africa.

Following the June 30 nationwide protests, the March and March leader outlined what she described as a three-step solution to addressing undocumented migration, including securing the country's borders and working with foreign governments to repatriate their nationals.

Anti-migrant leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has proposed a detailed solution to help deal with the ongoing migration crisis in South Africa. Image credit: Jacinta/In a Nutshell (X & Instagram).

Source: Twitter

Jacinta also disclosed that she was prepared to step away from activism and return to her work as a radio presenter if the government implemented the measures she proposed.

The X video of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma outlining her proposed solution to undocumented migration is below.

South Africans in UK face return claims

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a viral video circulating on social media claimed that South Africans living in the United States and the United Kingdom were being asked to return home.

The footage, shared by PulseXZA, surfaced online during heightened anti-migrant tensions in South Africa and sparked widespread debate, although no official confirmation has been provided to support the claims.

Source: YEN.com.gh