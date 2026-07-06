South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has outlined what she believes is a lasting solution to undocumented migration in the country

The March and March leader said she was ready to step away from activism and return to the radio if authorities acted on her proposals

Jacinta's remarks came days after she announced weekly protests and a new six-month deadline for undocumented migrants to leave

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

South African anti-migrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has expressed her desire to step away from the campaign calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

March and March leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, expresses her desire to quit anti-migrants campaign. Image credit: In a Nutshell/Jacinta (X & Facebook).

Source: Twitter

Jacinta, who leads the March and March movement, joined other activists, including Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba, in spearheading the nationwide anti-migrant protests held on June 30, 2026.

The demonstrations came after several weeks of mobilisation by groups demanding stricter enforcement of South Africa's immigration laws and the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

Following the protests, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma announced a fresh six-month deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

She also vowed to lead weekly Thursday protests to maintain pressure on authorities until her movement's demands were met.

The Facebook video of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma announcing a new deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa following the June 30 protests is below.

Jacinta outlines plan to end migration crisis

Since the June 30 protests, Jacinta has continued to grant interviews to explain the objectives of the March and March movement and share her views on what she believes is the best way to tackle undocumented migration in South Africa.

In one of her latest interviews, the activist outlined what she described as a three-step solution to resolving the issue before revealing she would gladly step away from the campaign if authorities acted on the proposals.

She said:

"First of all, secure the border. We don't have a border so secure the border. That's all we are asking for. Second of all, now we have the problem of people already in the country. You can only solve that by talking to the countries that these people belong to to come and collect their people without a fight."

According to Jacinta, once the government implements those measures, she would willingly put an end to her activism and return to her work as a radio presenter.

She said:

"I'm tired. I just hope it ends quickly. Even if tomorrow the government says we're doing those three things, I can go back to sleeping peacefully, like never be seen in the media again."

The X video of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma outlining her proposed solution to undocumented migration in South Africa and expressing her willingness to step away from activism is below.

Netizens debate Jacinta's migration proposal

Jacinta's remarks sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many users debating whether her proposals would effectively address undocumented migration.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Bruno wrote:

"Just hand over every illegal immigrant to their respective embassy and tell them to deal with the problem. Let them deal with their own porous borders."

Nomby Williams said:

"Govt has already amended its Immigration laws. She must check the website. It's a process that started two years ago and finally got completed. Bilateral talks are happening and continue to happen. There's nothing new that she is putting on the table. There were other organisations before her."

Vodloza commented:

"Three points that do not address the illegal immigration issues at all. Why build a wall if you're going to keep corrupt officials? Illegals will still enter through the border gate and bribe officials. The laws are there, they just need to be enforced."

Mt. Pres. wrote:

"And corruption. Our own police live off bribes from these people. They make arrests, go to a corner to collect money from them, then it's a cycle. What we see at the Madlanga Commission is just the tip of the iceberg."

Loga added:

"She said secure the borders. Tighten legislation. That's the big one. Actually keep public resources exclusive for South Africans."

Fans react to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's proposed solution to the migration crisis in South Africa. Image credit: Jacinta.

Source: Instagram

Jacinta mourns death of March and March member

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was thrown into mourning following the alleged death of a member of her March and March movement.

The activist shared the news on Facebook on Friday, July 3, 2026, after raising concerns that one of the movement's members had allegedly been shot dead just days after anti-migrant protests were held across several South African cities on June 30.

Source: YEN.com.gh