The UAE has unveiled its 2026 entry guidelines, enabling visa-free access for citizens from 70 countries

Ghanaians excluded from 90-day visa-free travel but are still encouraged to explore UAE opportunities

New entry conditions aim to clarify UAE travel eligibility, especially for African nationals looking to relocate

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released a comprehensive list of countries whose nationals qualify for either visa-free entry or a visa on arrival when travelling to the Gulf nation in 2026.

The UAE, under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, publishes a list of countries eligible for visa-free entry and visa on arrival. Image credit: Antonio Masiello, Maremagnum/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The UAE recently published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries, excluding Ghana and others, can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The list covers a wide range of nationalities and sets out the specific conditions under which each country's citizens can enter the UAE without obtaining a visa in advance.

Under the 2026 regulations, as reported by Khaleej Times, travel privileges are categorised by the duration of stay allowed.

National passport holders or identity card holders from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations can cross UAE borders entirely free of visa requirements or specific duration caps.

These Gulf countries are:

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar Saudi Arabia

Countries eligible for 90-day UAE free visa

Nationals from 49 countries are eligible to enter the UAE on a 90-day visa-free basis within a 180-day rolling window.

Multiple entries are permitted under this category, though travellers are strictly prohibited from getting employment while in the Gulf country.

With the exception of Seychelles, no other African country, including Ghana, is eligible for 90-day visa-free travel in the UAE.

Countries not included in either category are required to apply for a standard UAE visa through official channels before departing their home country.

The eligible countries are:

Albania

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas Islands

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

El Salvador

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Maldives

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Nauru

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Republic Of Guyana

Romania

Russian Federation

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom and Northern Ireland

United States of America

Uruguay

Which countries qualify for 30-day visa-free entries?

Another group of countries are eligible for a 30-day visa-free stay upon arrival, with options for extensions available in most cases.

No national from an African country, including Ghana, is eligible for a 30-day visa in the UAE.

Travellers from the eligible countries are advised by UAE immigration authorities to verify extra entry conditions on official platforms like the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security before booking.

The countries eligible for a 30-day visa-free stay upon arrival entries are the following:

Andorra

Brunei

Hong Kong, China

Kazakhstan

Macau, China

Malaysia

Mauritius

Monaco

Mongolia

Republic of Ireland

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

Vatican City

Who qualifies for UAE's conditional arrival visas?

Under this programme, an expanded category allows a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival for some selected nationalities.

To qualify for this specific provision, applicants must hold a valid residence permit from an approved jurisdiction like the US, UK, EU, Canada, or Japan.

The seven countries included in this conditional category, featuring two African nations, are:

India

Indonesia

Kenya

Philippines

South Africa

Thailand

Vietnam

What Ghanaians and other Africans must know

For Ghanaian travellers, the UAE remains one of the most popular destinations in the Middle East, attracting visitors for tourism, business, and trade.

The updated list offers clarity on entry requirements that have occasionally caused confusion, particularly following adjustments made to UAE immigration policy in recent years.

Travellers are advised to confirm their individual eligibility directly with the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security before making travel arrangements, as conditions may apply based on passport type, travel history, or other factors.

The US, under Donald Trump, shares the Visa Waiver Programme list, which allows citizens from 42 nations visa-free entry for 90 days. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US releases list of visa waiver countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US released a list of countries eligible for visa-free travel as part of its immigration policy.

The US State Department's update sparked discussions, especially given the absence of any African nations, raising questions about the implications of US travel policy on global mobility.

Source: YEN.com.gh