Ghana Misses Out As UAE Shares List of Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry and Visa on Arrival
- The UAE has unveiled its 2026 entry guidelines, enabling visa-free access for citizens from 70 countries
- Ghanaians excluded from 90-day visa-free travel but are still encouraged to explore UAE opportunities
- New entry conditions aim to clarify UAE travel eligibility, especially for African nationals looking to relocate
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released a comprehensive list of countries whose nationals qualify for either visa-free entry or a visa on arrival when travelling to the Gulf nation in 2026.
The UAE recently published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries, excluding Ghana and others, can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.
The list covers a wide range of nationalities and sets out the specific conditions under which each country's citizens can enter the UAE without obtaining a visa in advance.
Under the 2026 regulations, as reported by Khaleej Times, travel privileges are categorised by the duration of stay allowed.
National passport holders or identity card holders from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations can cross UAE borders entirely free of visa requirements or specific duration caps.
These Gulf countries are:
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Qatar Saudi Arabia
Countries eligible for 90-day UAE free visa
Nationals from 49 countries are eligible to enter the UAE on a 90-day visa-free basis within a 180-day rolling window.
Multiple entries are permitted under this category, though travellers are strictly prohibited from getting employment while in the Gulf country.
With the exception of Seychelles, no other African country, including Ghana, is eligible for 90-day visa-free travel in the UAE.
Countries not included in either category are required to apply for a standard UAE visa through official channels before departing their home country.
The eligible countries are:
- Albania
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas Islands
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Republic Of Guyana
- Romania
- Russian Federation
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom and Northern Ireland
- United States of America
- Uruguay
Which countries qualify for 30-day visa-free entries?
Another group of countries are eligible for a 30-day visa-free stay upon arrival, with options for extensions available in most cases.
No national from an African country, including Ghana, is eligible for a 30-day visa in the UAE.
Travellers from the eligible countries are advised by UAE immigration authorities to verify extra entry conditions on official platforms like the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security before booking.
The countries eligible for a 30-day visa-free stay upon arrival entries are the following:
- Andorra
- Brunei
- Hong Kong, China
- Kazakhstan
- Macau, China
- Malaysia
- Mauritius
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Republic of Ireland
- Ukraine
- Uzbekistan
- Vatican City
Who qualifies for UAE's conditional arrival visas?
Under this programme, an expanded category allows a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival for some selected nationalities.
To qualify for this specific provision, applicants must hold a valid residence permit from an approved jurisdiction like the US, UK, EU, Canada, or Japan.
The seven countries included in this conditional category, featuring two African nations, are:
- India
- Indonesia
- Kenya
- Philippines
- South Africa
- Thailand
- Vietnam
What Ghanaians and other Africans must know
For Ghanaian travellers, the UAE remains one of the most popular destinations in the Middle East, attracting visitors for tourism, business, and trade.
The updated list offers clarity on entry requirements that have occasionally caused confusion, particularly following adjustments made to UAE immigration policy in recent years.
Travellers are advised to confirm their individual eligibility directly with the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security before making travel arrangements, as conditions may apply based on passport type, travel history, or other factors.
US releases list of visa waiver countries
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US released a list of countries eligible for visa-free travel as part of its immigration policy.
The US State Department's update sparked discussions, especially given the absence of any African nations, raising questions about the implications of US travel policy on global mobility.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh