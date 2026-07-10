South Korea published an updated list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance

The policy covers dozens of nations across several continents, with varying conditions attached to each country

The countries on the list have access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry under specific conditions and duration limits

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The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea have updated the entry frameworks for international travellers, detailing specific visa-free stay limits for global citizens.

South Korea releases an updated list of countries eligible to enter without a visa. Photo source: Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images, Maremagnum/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Under South Korea's reciprocal visa-waiver agreements, travellers from eligible countries are generally permitted to enter for short stays covering tourism and business purposes, though they are not allowed to seek employment during their visit.

The conditions tied to each country differ, with some nationals permitted to stay for up to 30 days while others may qualify for longer periods depending on existing bilateral agreements between their government and Seoul.

South Africa: Countries eligible for visa-free stay

Under these terms, Canadian citizens are the biggest beneficiaries, enjoying the most extensive visa-free privilege, with stays permitted for up to 180 days.

According to Passport Index, travellers from the majority of European nations, the United States, Australia, and select parts of Asia are granted up to 90 days of visa-free entry.

Meanwhile, travellers from a select group of countries, primarily across the Middle East and Oceania, are limited to short-term stays of up to 30 days.

The list of countries eligible for visa-free entry to South Korea based on the updated immigration schedules is below:

1. Australia (90 days)

2. Austria (90 days)

3. Bahrain (30 days)

4. Belgium (90 days)

5. Brunei (30 days)

6. Bulgaria (90 days)

7. Canada (180 days)

8. Colombia (90 days)

9. Croatia (90 days)

10. Cyprus (30 days)

11. Czech Republic (90 days)

12. Denmark (90 days)

13. Estonia (90 days)

14. Fiji (30 days)

15. Finland (90 days)

16. France (90 days)

17. Germany (90 days)

18. Greece (90 days)

19. Hong Kong (90 days)

20. Hungary (90 days)

21. Iceland (90 days)

22. Ireland (90 days)

23. Israel (90 days)

24. Italy (90 days)

25. Japan (90 days)

26. Kiribati (30 days)

27. Kuwait (30 days)

28. Latvia (90 days)

29. Liechtenstein (90 days)

30. Lithuania (90 days)

31. Luxembourg (90 days)

32. Macao (90 days)

33. Malta (90 days)

34. Marshall Islands (30 days)

35. Micronesia (30 days)

36. Monaco (30 days)

37. Nauru (30 days)

38. Netherlands (90 days)

39. New Zealand (90 days)

40. Norway (90 days)

41. Oman (30 days)

42. Palau (30 days)

43. Poland (90 days)

44. Portugal (90 days)

45. Qatar (90 days)

46. Romania (90 days)

47. Samoa (30 days)

48. San Marino (30 days)

49. Saudi Arabia (30 days)

50. Singapore (90 days)

51. Slovakia (90 days)

52. Slovenia (90 days)

53. Spain (90 days)

54. Sweden (90 days)

55. Switzerland (90 days)

56. Taiwan (90 days)

57. Tonga (30 days)

58. Tuvalu (30 days)

59. United Arab Emirates (90 days)

60. United Kingdom (90 days)

61. United States of America (90 days)

62. Vatican City (30 days)

What South Korea's policy means for travellers

South Korea's visa-free arrangements are part of the country's broader effort to strengthen people-to-people ties and boost inbound tourism.

The policy does not apply uniformly across all nationalities, and some countries remain subject to standard visa application requirements.

Travellers are advised to confirm their country's specific eligibility status and the conditions attached before making travel plans, as the terms can vary considerably.

Entry requirements such as a valid return ticket, proof of sufficient funds, and accommodation details may still be requested upon arrival even for visa-free visitors.

President John Dramani Mahama's government secures a major visa-free entry agreement with South Korea. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook, @the1957news, Christian Schroth/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ghana signs visa-free agreement with South Korea

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Ghana's visa waiver agreement with South Korea, which allows holders of diplomatic and service passports to travel without visas between the two nations.

This landmark arrangement signified a new chapter in Ghana's international relations, offering a streamlined pathway for diplomats and officials to connect and collaborate on shared goals.

Source: YEN.com.gh