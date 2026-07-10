Excitement As South Korea Releases List of Countries Eligible to Enter Without Visa
- South Korea published an updated list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance
- The policy covers dozens of nations across several continents, with varying conditions attached to each country
- The countries on the list have access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry under specific conditions and duration limits
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The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea have updated the entry frameworks for international travellers, detailing specific visa-free stay limits for global citizens.
Under South Korea's reciprocal visa-waiver agreements, travellers from eligible countries are generally permitted to enter for short stays covering tourism and business purposes, though they are not allowed to seek employment during their visit.
The conditions tied to each country differ, with some nationals permitted to stay for up to 30 days while others may qualify for longer periods depending on existing bilateral agreements between their government and Seoul.
South Africa: Countries eligible for visa-free stay
Under these terms, Canadian citizens are the biggest beneficiaries, enjoying the most extensive visa-free privilege, with stays permitted for up to 180 days.
According to Passport Index, travellers from the majority of European nations, the United States, Australia, and select parts of Asia are granted up to 90 days of visa-free entry.
Meanwhile, travellers from a select group of countries, primarily across the Middle East and Oceania, are limited to short-term stays of up to 30 days.
The list of countries eligible for visa-free entry to South Korea based on the updated immigration schedules is below:
1. Australia (90 days)
2. Austria (90 days)
3. Bahrain (30 days)
4. Belgium (90 days)
5. Brunei (30 days)
6. Bulgaria (90 days)
7. Canada (180 days)
8. Colombia (90 days)
9. Croatia (90 days)
10. Cyprus (30 days)
11. Czech Republic (90 days)
12. Denmark (90 days)
13. Estonia (90 days)
14. Fiji (30 days)
15. Finland (90 days)
16. France (90 days)
17. Germany (90 days)
18. Greece (90 days)
19. Hong Kong (90 days)
20. Hungary (90 days)
21. Iceland (90 days)
22. Ireland (90 days)
23. Israel (90 days)
24. Italy (90 days)
25. Japan (90 days)
26. Kiribati (30 days)
27. Kuwait (30 days)
28. Latvia (90 days)
29. Liechtenstein (90 days)
30. Lithuania (90 days)
31. Luxembourg (90 days)
32. Macao (90 days)
33. Malta (90 days)
34. Marshall Islands (30 days)
35. Micronesia (30 days)
36. Monaco (30 days)
37. Nauru (30 days)
38. Netherlands (90 days)
39. New Zealand (90 days)
40. Norway (90 days)
41. Oman (30 days)
42. Palau (30 days)
43. Poland (90 days)
44. Portugal (90 days)
45. Qatar (90 days)
46. Romania (90 days)
47. Samoa (30 days)
48. San Marino (30 days)
49. Saudi Arabia (30 days)
50. Singapore (90 days)
51. Slovakia (90 days)
52. Slovenia (90 days)
53. Spain (90 days)
54. Sweden (90 days)
55. Switzerland (90 days)
56. Taiwan (90 days)
57. Tonga (30 days)
58. Tuvalu (30 days)
59. United Arab Emirates (90 days)
60. United Kingdom (90 days)
61. United States of America (90 days)
62. Vatican City (30 days)
What South Korea's policy means for travellers
South Korea's visa-free arrangements are part of the country's broader effort to strengthen people-to-people ties and boost inbound tourism.
The policy does not apply uniformly across all nationalities, and some countries remain subject to standard visa application requirements.
Travellers are advised to confirm their country's specific eligibility status and the conditions attached before making travel plans, as the terms can vary considerably.
Entry requirements such as a valid return ticket, proof of sufficient funds, and accommodation details may still be requested upon arrival even for visa-free visitors.
Ghana signs visa-free agreement with South Korea
Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Ghana's visa waiver agreement with South Korea, which allows holders of diplomatic and service passports to travel without visas between the two nations.
This landmark arrangement signified a new chapter in Ghana's international relations, offering a streamlined pathway for diplomats and officials to connect and collaborate on shared goals.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh