Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui celebrated her daughter Island's preschool graduation with a heartfelt Facebook post

During the graduation ceremony, Medikal and Fella's daughter was recognised as most creative in her graduating class

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video expressed their joy and pride in Island Frimpong for such a feat

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Fella Makafui, a popular Ghanaian actress, congratulated her daughter, Island Frimpong, on her preschool graduation.

Island Frimpong, the daughter of Fella Makafui and musician Medikal, attended Just Like Mama Daycare, an early childhood education facility owned by Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson.

Fella Makafui expresses her pride in her daughter, Island Frimpong, as she graduates from preschool. Photo credit: Fella Makafui & Dagaatigirl official

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook video, Fella Makafui, dressed in a purple outfit, walked with her daughter just like every proud mother would, and they captured the moment.

Island Firmpong also walked, posed and blew a kiss in the air, looking excited after the ceremony.

She had a simple ponytail hairstyle, wore her school uniform and the graduation gown with black shoes and white socks.

In a Facebook post, Fella Makafui expressed her love for her daughter.

"Congratulations, mama...So proud of you, my sweet Island. On to bigger adventures! We love you always."

During the award presentation, Island was named the most creative in the graduating class.

Actress Joselyn Dumas presented the awards to the graduating students.

Island shares her thoughts about Yvonne Nelson’s School

Island Frimpong once shared her experience as a student of Yvonne Nelson's preschool.

In a video, the adorable little girl and her sitting mate were asked a few questions, which they answered.

The interviewer asked for their names first. The daughter of the two celebrities mentioned her first name, Island, and the second girl mentioned her name as Maseda Otchere.

Island Frimpong said her favourite subject was reading, and she loved Ring Pops (a brand of fruit-flavoured lollipops marketed as a wearable plastic ring with a large hard candy jewel).

Island was in her school uniform, a white shirt and a purple skirt, with her hair done neatly. She smiled as she spoke to the interviewer.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Island's graduation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Fella Makafui on Facebook. Read them below:

Priscilla Boateng said:

"I guess now she is qualified to call us guys 😂😂😂❤❤."

Abigail Somi DeQueen wrote:

"I remember my first son's first graduation, I wore the school colours: yellow and blue 😂."

Adiki Plahar said:

"Microphone held right."

Faustina Adomako wrote:

"Awww, baby girl, you're doing amazing, keep pushing forward, you got this! 💖🥰😍🤭🤗."

Irene Eshun said:

"Congratulations Baby Ayekoo. Wish you all the best in life."

Eunil Adjei wrote:

"Now we have the liberty to call you people...hi guys 🤣🤣 congratulations baby Island 🏝️."

Princess Diamond Shizzle said:

"Awwwn 'baby ayekoo' is doing well😍😍😍she looks soo cute and beautiful 🤩 congratulations sweetie."

People's Child wrote:

"Today madam no call us hello guys😁😁. Congratulations, little Princess👸 ❤❤."

Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter, Island Frimpong, eats noodles and gives her verdict like an influencer. Photo credit: Island Frimpong

Source: Instagram

Island eats noodles like an influencer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Island Frimpong tasted K-pop noodles for the first time and shared her thoughts about the food, just like influencers do on social media.

The five-year-old girl enjoyed her meal, even washed it down with a drink and gave her feedback on the food.

Social media users who watched the video shared their varying thoughts on how well Island speaks.

Source: YEN.com.gh