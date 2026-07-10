DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, was reportedly arrested in Ikeja and taken to Ikeja Police Headquarters on July 9, 2026

Lawyer Rotimi Stephen posted a video on Instagram alleging the DSS detained DJ Chicken over a video the TikToker made about President Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu

The arrest follows the DSS also reportedly picking up journalist Zainab Sodiq while she covered activist Omoyele Sowore

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Popular Nigerian TikToker and DJ Ademola Abiodun, widely known as DJ Chicken, has been arrested and is currently in custody following a video he reportedly made about Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

The popular TikToker DJ Chicken is reportedly arrested by Nigeria's DSS after passing comments about President Tinubu's son, Seyi. Image credit: @djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

Lawyer Rotimi Stephen raised the alarm in an Instagram video on July 9, 2026, disclosing that DJ Chicken was picked up in Ikeja and transferred to the Ikeja Police Headquarters. Stephen said he believed the Department of State Services was behind the detention.

"So, DJ Chicken is now with the authorities. He was arrested at Ikeja and he is now at Ikeja Police headquarters but I am very sure it is the DSS. He was arrested in connection with the statement he made some days ago about the son of the president, Seyi Tinubu," he said.

The lawyer claimed that the popular online personality was not mentally well and pleaded for clemency for him from the authorities.

He called on all his fans, loved ones and well-wishers to join him in pleading on his behalf.

DJ Chicken's Arrest and the DSS

DJ Chicken built his following through viral TikTok content and is also known for his "SL Kukuruku" sound. Born on April 10, 1995, in Lagos State and raised in Ogun State, the entertainer had previously been associated with musician Portable before their friendship fell apart.

His detention comes just days after the DSS was also accused of arresting journalist Zainab Sodiq, who was picked up while covering controversial activist Omoyele Sowore, raising fresh concerns about press freedom and freedom of expression in Nigeria.

Reactions to DJ Chicken's Arrest

Social media users were quick to respond, with many directing their comments at the lawyer who went public with the news.

@seanteewhy wrote:

"Oga lawyer, you will need a strong lawyer ooo"

@wiztimmy said:

"Lawyer dey beg? 🤣 chicken sentence go long o 🤣"

@maasoroju commented:

"I've never seen a lawyer come online to beg. This one tufffffff 🤣"

@theenergeticadeniyi said:

"Lawyer looks extremely tired. I hope he’s out as soon as possible. I can’t wait for the first video he will make after he’s out. He’d look so sorry😂."

oluwafemco_rst commented:

"I can bet say no be ST tell them to go arrest chicken 😂, nah one gboromi ro go run am 😂."

The Instagram post with details of DJ Chicken's arrest is below.

Online personality Humble Soul detained

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian online personality Humble Soul turned himself in to the police at Millennium City in Kasoa in Ghana's Central Region after a complaint was filed against him.

The family of his child's mother, known as Shantel, reported him to authorities, forcing him to show up for the resolution of the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh