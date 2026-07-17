Lamine Yamal's father has disclosed the emotional reason he chose not to travel to the USA to support Spain at the 2026 World Cup

He has been a constant presence throughout his son's remarkable rise, making his absence from the tournament all the more notable.

Despite not having his father in the stands, Yamal has played a key role in guiding La Roja to the World Cup final

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Lamine Yamal has inspired Spain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but one familiar face has been missing throughout his journey in the United States.

The Barcelona teenager celebrated Spain's semi-final victory over France with several family members, yet his father, Mounir Nasraoui, remained at home.

World Cup 2026: The Emotional Story Behind Lamine Yamal's Father's Absence in the USA

Source: Getty Images

Now, he has disclosed the deeply personal reason behind his decision not to travel.

Speaking on the Spanish television programme Y Ahora Sonsoles, Nasraoui explained that his absence was driven by a long-term health condition rather than a lack of support for his son.

Why Yamal's father is absent from World Cup

Nasraoui disclosed that he lives with epilepsy, a condition that requires daily pills and leaves him susceptible to seizures, particularly during periods of intense stress or emotion.

Watching his son compete on football's biggest stage from inside a packed stadium, he admitted, could have put his health at serious risk.

"I am an epileptic person. I have to take a lot of pills every day, and I can have epileptic seizures. I could even be here right now, under the effect of stress or emotion, and have a seizure without realising it," Nasraoui told the programme.

He added that the decision was made after carefully considering both his wellbeing and the possible impact on those around him.

"That's why we always have to think things through carefully. Before travelling, we need to think about me, about him, and about all the people around us, you see? I might cause problems. So it's better to stay at home and watch all of that from here," he said.

Although he has followed every match from afar, his support for Yamal has remained unwavering throughout Spain's World Cup campaign.

Watch Yamal's dad's interview, as shared on X:

Lamine Yamal eyes historic World Cup title

Despite his father's absence from the stands, Yamal has continued to play a key role in Spain's march to the final.

The 19-year-old has scored once in seven appearances, but his influence extends beyond goals, with his creativity and overall contribution helping La Roja reach the biggest match in international football.

Victory over Argentina would see Yamal add a World Cup crown to the UEFA Euro 2024 title he won two years ago.

On that occasion, Nasraoui was present in the stands to witness his son's first major international triumph.

But standing in Spain's way are Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste, who are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles.

While Nasraoui will once again watch from home, he will be hoping his son's greatest moment yet unfolds on July 19 in New Jersey.

Spain handed Lamine Yamal scare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain suffered a late injury scare ahead of the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina.

Lamine Yamal missed part of training with a thigh problem just three days before the showpiece.

Source: YEN.com.gh