Spain star Nico Williams shared a touching moment with his Ghanaian mother after the final

He walked into the stands and placed his World Cup medal around her neck

His mother raised her hands in jubilation as fans online praised the gesture

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Spain star Nico Williams shared a touching moment with his Ghanaian mother after Sunday's World Cup final. He placed his winner's medal around her neck in the stands.

Nico Williams places his World Cup winner's medal around his Ghanaian mother's neck in a touching moment. Image credit: Momentos Virales

Source: Twitter

Williams also went viral for a separate moment after the final, when he was filmed speaking Twi to a Ghanaian fan outside the stadium.

Asked to send a message to Ghanaians, he thanked the country for its support, saying "medaase wai," a Twi phrase meaning "thank you very much."

The moment, shared by Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman, resonated deeply with fans, given Williams' Ghanaian heritage and his family's strong ties to the country.

Nico Williams gives World Cup medal to mother

After receiving his medal, the Athletic Bilbao winger was seen heading towards the stands, where his mother was waiting.

Williams handed her the medal, and she placed it around her neck with a joyous smile before raising her hands in jubilation.

The gesture echoed a similar moment after Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, when Williams' mother, Maria Arthuer, broke down in tears as she celebrated with her son in the stands.

Williams was born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, Félix and Maria, who left Ghana in the 1990s and crossed the Sahara Desert before eventually settling in Spain.

The X video of Nico Williams handing his World Cup medal to his mother is shown below.

Fans react to Nico Williams' gesture to his mother

Reaction to the moment was overwhelmingly warm, with many fans praising Williams for honouring his mother.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Armin_Volks wrote, translated from Spanish:

"It's a beautiful gesture, after all, the love and upbringing of a mother is what shapes the person of the future, along with the stoicism, firmness, and courage of the father."

boghi0612 said:

"Awesome, great son, great mother."

antoniomoreno_a indicated, translated from Spanish:

"Big Nico. It's a mark of good breeding to be grateful."

Diego Julian Marin commented, translated from Spanish:

"How it has to be. All our triumphs are for mom."

Yamal celebrates World Cup win with girlfriend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Spain star Lamine Yamal shared a touching moment with his girlfriend, Ines Garcia, after the World Cup final.

Yamal was seen sitting on the ground when Garcia approached him and planted a kiss on him in a moment caught on camera.

Garcia, a 21-year-old content creator, had been a constant presence throughout Spain's World Cup run, often seen in the stands wearing Yamal's number 19 jersey.

Source: YEN.com.gh