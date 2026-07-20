Spain winger Nico Williams was filmed speaking Twi to a Ghanaian fan as he left the stadium after Spain's 2026 World Cup victory

The son of Ghanaian parents, Williams responded to a request from a Ghanaian man who asked him to speak the local language

Williams said 'medaase wai' a Twi phrase meaning 'thank you very much' as a message of gratitude to Ghanaians for their support

Nico Williams has set social media alight after speaking Twi to a Ghanaian fan in the aftermath of Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph.

The moment was captured on video and shared by Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman on TikTok on July 20, 2026.

Spain's Nico Williams spoke Twi to a Ghanaian fan after Spain's 2026 World Cup win, expressing gratitude with "medaase wai," igniting social media excitement. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As Williams made his way out of the stadium following Spain's victory over Argentina, a Ghanaian man in the crowd called out to him and asked him to speak Twi. Williams, visibly in high spirits and wearing a shirt bearing the word "Campeones," obliged without hesitation.

Nico Williams says "Medaase wai" to Ghana

Before delivering the Twi phrase, Nico Williams was first asked how he was doing, to which he responded in the language, indicating he was fine.

He was then asked to send a message to Ghanaians, and he chose to thank the country for their support by saying "Medaase Wai", a Twi expression that translates to "thank you very much."

The brief exchange resonated deeply with Ghanaian fans and quickly went viral, given Williams' prominent profile on the world stage and the strong cultural connection he maintains with his family's country of origin.

Ghanaian roots of Nico Williams

Though born in Pamplona, Spain, on July 12, 2002, Williams is the son of Félix and María Williams, who left Ghana in the 1990s and endured a perilous journey across the Sahara Desert before eventually settling in Spain.

The family faced considerable hardship in their early years but built a new life that produced two professional footballers.

Nico's elder brother, Iñaki Williams, chose to represent the Black Stars of Ghana, while Nico committed to Spain, the country of his birth. Both brothers have been open about their pride in their Ghanaian roots and have visited Ghana to stay connected to their heritage.

Williams has spoken publicly on several occasions about the sacrifices his parents made and the resilience they demonstrated, describing their journey as a source of personal motivation throughout his career.

Below is the TikTok video of Nico Williams speaking Twi after Spain’s World Cup win.

Six nations qualify for 2030 World Cup

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the six nations, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, have automatically qualified for the tournament.

The six countries are the host nations announced for the 2030 World Cup.

FIFA has also announced the 23 proposed stadiums across the host nations.

Source: YEN.com.gh