Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena shared a painful detail about his father's unresolved burial dispute

Akofena revealed he has not been able to see his late father's body

The remarks come amid an ongoing family feud with his sister Adwoa Safo

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, has alleged that his sister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has denied him access to view their late father's body.

Safo Akofena opens up on painful ordeal over father's body. Image credit: Ghana Eye/Adwoa Safo.

Source: Twitter

The tensions surrounding the Kantanka family have deepened in recent days after Akofena and some family members held a press conference to update the public on the situation.

During the presser, held on Monday, July 27, 2026, they dismissed reports suggesting the burial of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka would take place on July 30, clarifying that no date had been finalised.

Akofena and the family also addressed the wider rift surrounding his sister, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The late Apostle, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group of Companies, passed away in 2025, and his burial has since been delayed amid the dispute between his children.

Akofena laments not seeing father's body

That rift also spilled into a separate interview, where the now leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission lamented over not being able to see his father's body.

Speaking to the media on Monday, July 27, 2026, he said he had not been able to view his father's remains since his father's passing, describing the situation as embarrassing.

Akofena remarked:

"It's been almost a year since my father passed away, and I haven't been able to see his body."

He added:

"Come on we've been very patient enough and it's not the best. It's very embarrassing and painful."

The X video of Akofena detailing his ordeal is shown below.

Ghanaians react to Akofena's revelation

Some users weighed in on the development, with reactions ranging from sympathy to criticism.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Arteta Arteta wrote:

"Joseph had 10 brothers against him. Majority doesn't always mean legitimacy, it can also mean envy. Word to the wise"

Malik Aminu said:

"Ola, you know why none of your other six siblings support you. Stop listening to your enablers and advisors. Go to your siblings, one after the other, apologise, and try to bring everyone together. You'll never be able to succeed if you continue on this path"

XKayOriginal indicated:

"This is not good. The family needs to get their acts together"

Auto GIGx commented:

"Please, we don't want to see anything like Team Legal Children versus Team Biological Children here"

Akofena addresses sister's GH₵3.7m demand

Akofena also responded to reports that his sister had demanded GH₵3.7 million before releasing their father's body, stating that the family was still awaiting a breakdown of the amount.

He added that a decision on the figure would only be made once it is verified as genuine.

Source: YEN.com.gh