Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence was visibly overcome with grief at her late sister Aunty Mabel's one-week observation on July 30, 2026

A video from the Kumasi ceremony captured the Kumawood star weeping uncontrollably as a close friend stepped in to offer comfort

The footage circulated widely on social media, drawing an outpouring of condolence messages from fans and well-wishers across Ghana

Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence broke down in tears at the one-week observation of her late sister, Aunty Mabel, held in Kumasi on Thursday, July 30, 2026, as family members, friends, and colleagues gathered to mourn her passing.

Vivian Jill Lawrence breaks down in tears at her sister Aunty Mabel's one-week observation in Kumasi. Image credit: @ep_usheringagency

Source: Instagram

Video footage from the solemn ceremony has since circulated on social media, showing the actress in visible distress as she wept during the proceedings.

Close friends stood beside her offering comfort as Vivian Jill struggled to compose herself throughout the event.

One-Week observation draws mourners to Kumasi

The one-week observation is a widely observed tradition in Ghanaian funeral culture, bringing together relatives, colleagues, and sympathisers to honour the memory of the deceased and stand alongside the bereaved family in their grief.

The gathering drew a significant number of attendees who came to pay their respects to Aunty Mabel and show solidarity with the Lawrence family.

Vivian Jill remained visibly heartbroken throughout the event, and the footage of her grief resonated deeply with many who watched it online.

Fans rally around Vivian Jill

After the video spread across social media platforms, many Ghanaians responded with messages of sympathy, prayers, and words of encouragement directed at the actress and her family.

The scenes struck a chord with viewers, with several noting that the footage served as a reminder that public figures experience profound personal loss just as anyone else does.

Aunty Mabel's passing has left a significant void among those closest to Vivian Jill, and well-wishers have continued to express hope that the actress and her family will find the strength to cope with their bereavement in the period ahead.

The Instagram video from the one-week observation of Auntie Mabel.

Vivian Jill's son consoles mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an emotional video of Vivian Jill Lawrence broke hearts online after news emerged of her elder sister Aunty Mabel's reported passing.

The clip, which surfaced on Thursday, July 23, 2026, shows Vivian Jill in tears before her eldest son steps in to comfort her.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh